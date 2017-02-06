A big win for the independent music industry! The Josie Network Kicks Off 2017 With A New Brand!

They did it again! The Josie Network revealed their new brand "Indie Star Entertainment" to a worldwide audience on The Live Josie Show.

-- During Friday's special birthday celebration episode of The Live Josie Show, Josie revealed a new brand coming to The Josie Network. The new brand is "Indie Star Entertainment"and is dedicated to seeking and organizing independent music talents for all size events from private parties and venues to concerts, tours, corporate events and more.Press agencies spoke with COO/CFO of the Josie Network, Tina Passantino, and this is what she said about the new brand, "Josie and I are so excited to launch this new brand into our network. Indie Star Entertainment will work with many different companies, venues, and individuals to seek, set up, and organize music talent for their shows. We will fill those talent spots with incredible independent and up & coming music artists. Since we will work with all genre events, we will seek out talent in all genres worldwide. Artists will not need to be signed and there is no cost to the music artists to be involved. If we feel we have an event that will match the music you create and perform we will contact you or your management to find out if you are interested and available. These will be paid spots for independent and up & coming artists. Indie Star Entertainment will also be responsible for selecting the music acts for the 3rd annualcoming this fall."Josie answered several questions about her growing company by saying, "We are a privately owned company. We have our own way of operating our brands so all company decisions are made in-house. We pride ourselves on being a well-rounded network of cutting edge ideas and processes and we feel Indie Star Entertainment is a great addition to our network."Josie has conducted over 2,000 interviews since her radio career began in 2009 at the age of 14 years old. Since then her and her team have been responsible for the launch of several brands including the largest, gala award show event in Nashville for independent music artists and the transition of their brands into a growing network. Josie has worked with thousands of independent music artists worldwide, positioning her to make another big splash in the independent music industry with her new brand.Music artists who have worked with any of the Josie Network brands are already on their call list. If you are an artist that have not yet worked with this growing network and would like to send an EPK to them you can do that by emailing it to tina@josieshow.com .If you are a venue, company, or individual seeking to set up talent for an event/show contact Tina at 331-442-5833 or email tina@josieshow.com. You can find full details at www.thejosienetwork.com.The Josie Network of brands includes The Josie Show, Country Blast Radio, The Josie Music Awards, Confidently Ready by Josie Passantino, The Artist Collection (published book/global distribution), Josie Passantino Music, and Indie Star Entertainment.www.thejosienetwork.com, www.josieshow.com, www.countryblastradio.com, www.confidentlyready.com, www.josiemusicawards.com.