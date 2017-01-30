 
Luxury Perfumer JoAnne Bassett Launches India Pilgrimage - Artisan, Luxury Natural Perfume

India Pilgrimage is my tribute to India and my memory of my travels there in 2001 to source natural raw materials for my all natural scents.The essential oils and absolutes are created from the plants and flowers grown there and used in this perfume.
 
 
India Pilgrimage eau de parfum
India Pilgrimage eau de parfum
 
DALLAS - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- India Pilgrimage Perfume was created as a remembrance of my month long trip to India in 2001. I had an Aromatic Tour with Ramakant Harlaka. He posted photos to his Facebook wall with the group and myself. I was there during the Ganesha festival. We went to the flower fields, saw plants, flowers, herbs, trees, and visited tea plantations. Picking jasmine flowers at dawn and dusk was a highlight for me. They were harvested for distillation, We went to distillers and watched the distillation of essential oils. I was told I support a village in India with my purchase of $24,000 of pink lotus hydro distilled essential oil.  It was great watching them cut the lotus and more. My favorite was picking jasmine and rolling in the pile on the floor before distillation. I swooned!

This rich, exotic and spicy fragrance contains the essential oils and absolutes of India.
Notes: saffron, henna leaf, chai spices, white lotus absolute, tuberose absolute, Mysore sandalwood, gingergrass, ginger lily co2, musk ambrette.

Notice the gorgeous red orange color of the natural perfume. The white lotus absolute is a dark red color and the saffron also adds to this color.

NATURAL BOTANICAL FRAGRANCES

Natural fragrances are not like synthetic, commercial, department store fragrances. They will not last all day. You need to apply the fragrance to your skin or your clothing and re apply them as needed.

They can last from 4 hours to 8 hours or longer depending on the formula and your skin. For extreme self care I ask you to anoint yourself and reapply them. It is like giving yourself a blessing. The perfumes in organic jojoba oil have a higher concentration of the essential oils and absolutes so will last longer than the eau de parfums in organic grape alcohol.

No synthetics, phthalates, parabens, isolates, or nature identicals.

Do you need help CHOOSING A FRAGRANCE? Go to this information page. http://joannebassett.com/choosing-a-scent

Why Natural Perfumes?

In the 90s when JoAnne Bassett was creating private label natural product lines for spas, she started formulating natural perfumes for spa owners. She realized that she was most attracted and impassioned by these adventures into this land of scents to heal and uplift.

"The smells sent my nose, brain, body and spirit soaring free," says JoAnne. It was during this time JoAnne learned how all-natural fragrances can be used as a sweet-smelling tool to reach people by tapping into Nature's power to enlighten and empower.

Later, JoAnne studied the ancient French art of handcrafted parfumerie. Using the finest essential oils, absolute essences and botanicals, she trained herself to formulate fine works of "fragrance art."

When available, JoAnne scavenges for wild and organic essences from all over the world. She never uses phthalates, synthetic aroma chemicals, nature identicals, isolates, artificial dyes, parabens, or petroleum products. JoAnne uses organic jojoba oil in her parfums and organic grape alcohol from wine grapes for the eau de toilettes, and eau de parfums. Fractionated coconut oil is also used.

JoAnne Bassett crafts her natural parfums in Dallas, Texas. She is passionate about her company using green products and sustainable materials, so she supports local farmers and distillers. JoAnne also uses refillable bottles and her sturdy, quality perfume boxes can also be reused and even kept as sacred heirlooms.

