News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Closet Tec of Sarasota Awarded Best Of Houzz Customer Service 2017
Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World
The Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on the winner's profile, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. This badge helps homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.
"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Closet Tec," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."
About Closet Tec
Closet Tec provides award-winning cabinetry for any of your needs – whether it be remodeling, redecorating, or more. They focus on areas such as closets, home office, media center, wall bed, pantry, laundry, and garage.
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, www.houzz.com connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit Houzz.
Visit Closet Tec here: http://www.closettecinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse