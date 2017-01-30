The 2017 Matt Boone Band's Honky Tonk History Tour Kicking Off!

Tour to include many performance stops and radio appearances.

-- The Matt Boone Band gets ready to start their 2017 tour! Country music lovers around the U.S. are excited to catch a Matt Boone Band Show in their towns.Media spoke with Matt Boone about his tour and here is what he had to say, "We are excited to get back on the road and get the opportunity to play for our incredible fans. This tour will consist of many dates in Wyoming, Montana, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, North Dakota, and many more. We will kick the tour off in Aurora, Colorado at the Stampede Dance Hall and Night Club on February 10th at 9 pm. We look forward to meeting everyone on the road; meet and greets are always so much fun and we appreciate all the continued support."Matt is scheduled to open for comedian Chad Prather and Cooper Wade in Texas during this tour. To see all the details where the Matt Boone Band will be just visit www.mattboone.net."This past year Matt Boone released a beautiful single titled, "That's What Mamas Do" with his own incredible mother in mind. The great songwriters on this song included Michael Mobley, Jason Matthews (written for artists Billy Currington Must Be Doing Something Right, Luke Bryan, Country Man, Trace Adkins Tough People Do, and Chris Young Lonely Eyes Billboard Chart #1). Make sure to go visit Matt Boone's website or YouTube to see the video, which was produced by the incredible Mark Moseley of Mosrite Records and Sound Control Productions. You can go to online retailers everywhere to purchase this outstanding song with all proceeds going to The American Heart Association.On March 3rd Matt is looking forward to releasing his next single "Honky Tonk History" written by Michael Mobley (Neil McCoy, Chuck Wicks, and Rascal Flatts) and Jason Matthews with a worldwide debut of the song on The Live Josie Show.Matt is with Mosrite Records/Nashville and managed by Indie Star Entertainment (A Part of The Josie Network, LLC). Matt has previously opened shows for Loretta Lynn, Phil Vasser, and Russell Dickerson and has performed at The Josie Music Awards, in the world-renowned concert hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville.www.MattBoone.netwww.reverbnation.com/matthewboone03www.youtube.com/user/matthew84707