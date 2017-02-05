News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Gastropub Restaurant, We're Pouring, is Open on Superbowl Sunday in Glendale, CA
We're Pouring, a new taphouse & restaurant in Glendale, CA that specializes in craft beer and New York style pizza, is open on Superbowl Sunday.
We're Pouring specializes in premium craft beer, New York style pizza, delicious appetizers, and a generally laid back atmosphere. Described as a taphouse and restaurant, We're Pouring puts an equal amount of emphasis on their extensive selection of hard to find craft beer as they do on their handmade pizzas and creative dishes.
This Glendale restaurant is so new, that it has not even had the official grand opening yet, but is in the middle of what the owners describe as a soft opening. Currently it is open Friday through Sunday from 4pm until 11pm, but they decided to open early this Superbowl Sunday so people could watch the game, drink some beers, and not have to worry about cleaning up the mess at their own house. And if the Yelp reviews are any indication, We're Pouring is going to be the best new restaurant / gastropub and craft beer spot in Glendale when it is open for business everyday. To learn more about We're Pouring and see their current taplist, visit http://www.werepouring.com
Contact
JP Nelson
***@mktgi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 05, 2017