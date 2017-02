New Gastropub Restaurant, We're Pouring, is Open on Superbowl Sunday in Glendale, CA

We're Pouring, a new taphouse & restaurant in Glendale, CA that specializes in craft beer and New York style pizza, is open on Superbowl Sunday.

-- If you're looking for a place to drink some premium craft beer and eat delicious pizza while you watch the Patriots battle the Falcons in Superbowl 51, then We're Pouring in Glendale is the place to go this year. We're Pouring is a brand new gastropub style restaurant located at 524 E. Glenoaks Blvd. in the heart of Glendale and they have 30 craft beers on tap as well as plenty of large screen TV's to watch the game.We're Pouring specializes in premium craft beer, New York style pizza, delicious appetizers, and a generally laid back atmosphere. Described as a taphouse and restaurant, We're Pouring puts an equal amount of emphasis on their extensive selection of hard to find craft beer as they do on their handmade pizzas and creative dishes.This Glendale restaurant is so new, that it has not even had the official grand opening yet, but is in the middle of what the owners describe as a soft opening. Currently it is open Friday through Sunday from 4pm until 11pm, but they decided to open early this Superbowl Sunday so people could watch the game, drink some beers, and not have to worry about cleaning up the mess at their own house. And if the Yelp reviews are any indication, We're Pouring is going to be the best new restaurant / gastropub and craft beer spot in Glendale when it is open for business everyday. To learn more about We're Pouring and see their current taplist, visit http://www.werepouring.com