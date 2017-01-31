The Rothwell Group's New Team Member

François Bédard has joined the team enhancing the expertise of The Rothwell Group as a Senior Associated.

Contact

Leo Duguay

613-567-8278

leoduguay@therothwellgroup.ca Leo Duguay613-567-8278

End

-- Leo Duguay and Alain Pilon, Principals are pleased to announce the following addition effective February 6, 2017:François Bédard, digital entrepreneur based in Montreal brings over 20 years of strategic consulting in digital execution and roadmap strategies and will focus on corporate and small business interests.Rothwell has been resolving client issues for over 25 years and is proud of its reputation of delivering results. This new addition brings expanded capability and focus to our client offerings." François has a very successful careers in his own right and we are pleased to add his winning attitude to The Rothwell Group" said Leo Duguay" François experiences include the digital environment in Canada since 2000 and is very involved with the electric transport industry with an expertise of connected services. He is well equipped to respond to a very complex and changing new business and government environment. "Alain Pilon added.About The Rothwell GroupThe Rothwell Group builds on the individual strengths of its Principals thus bringing our collective experience to our clients' issues. We provide advice on how governments work, the decision-making process and the contexts, both policy and political, that drive government decisions. From this foundation, we develop a unique public affairs or issue management strategy for each client. Then we bring our skills to bear as we work with our clients to implement those strategies.