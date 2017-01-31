News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pandamoon Publishing Acquires Ward Parker's Mystery/Southern Grit Lit Novel Series
"I'm delighted to have discovered an exciting new voice in southern grit lit," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing. "In PARIAH, Zeke Adams learns the hard way that notoriety can be deadly. First, he finds drowned migrants on the beach and learns he has a half-sister who may have been on their boat. Things go downhill from there. Worse, the former tabloid journalist lands on the receiving end of scandal when he's mistakenly labeled a sexual offender. While trying to clear his name, he finds his sister with the help of his tenants in Eden, Florida: a colorful collection of drunks, kooks, and a 100-year-old lothario. It won't be easy, especially with the townspeople hating him, human traffickers trying to kill him, and the police wanting to put him in jail. Trouble always finds a home in Zeke," Kramer added.
Ward is delighted to bring this earthy cast of characters to Pandamoon's eclectic stable. "I was smitten by Zara Kramer's enthusiasm for my genre and by the editorial, marketing, and career support Pandamoon provides." A member of the Horror Writers Association, Ward's short fiction has been published in numerous literary, mainstream, and genre publications. Parker's Zeke Adams novels are an exciting and welcome addition to Pandamoon's growing catalogue of mysteries and southern grit lit titles like Penni Jones' ON THE BRICKS and Matt Coleman's JUGGLING KITTENS.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other eBook distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.
Contact
Elgon Williams, Global Publicist
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse