Husband and Wife Filmmakers Release Their Romantic Comedy 2 YEARS OF LOVE on Valentine's Day

 
 
ROSWELL, N.M. - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- New Mexico based filmmakers Thadd Turner and Cynthia L. Turner of Talmarc Film Productions announce the Valentines Day release of their romantic comedy 2 YEARS OF LOVE filmed in New Mexico, and starring Kayla Ewell (Vampire Diaries) and Ryan Merriman (Pretty Little Liars).

Directed by Thadd Turner (Rodeo & Juliet), the story is a humorous take on the struggling relationship of successful radio psychologist Doctor Samantha Grey and her out of work actor husband John Grey, as they try to satisfy Sam's biological clock to have a child after two years of marriage while John struggles to get a foothold on his acting career.

Produced by real life husband and wife production team Thadd Turner and Cynthia L. Turner, the story is from script by Lenny Mesi and Nicole Rayburn, and also stars New Mexico actors Sarah Minnich, Merritt C. Glover, Chris Byslma, Shawn Boyd, Chris Ranney and Darcel Danielle.  Executive Producers include Robert Lane Sisung, Fernando Szew, and Stephanie Slack.  The film was partially financed by Sisung Film Finance of New Orleans, Louisiana through the presale of distribution guarantees and the New Mexico state film incentive.

With production offices in Roswell, New Mexico and New Orleans, Louisiana, Talmarc Film Productions released Rodeo & Juliet in 2015 starring Krista Allen, Tim Abell, and Nadine Crocker, and Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek in 2006, starring David Carradine and Wes Studi. Talmarc produced country music star Clay Walker's 2012 music video release Jesse James, and has several feature films in active development and preproduction, including Palominas, Buttermilk Sky, Bloody Knuckles, The Hard Ride, and Diamond Rose.

2 Years of Love is distributed through Los Angeles based Marvista Entertainment and available on Vudu, Amazon, Direct TV, iTunes, Vimeo, Google Play, iNDEMAND, Verizon, and DISH.  For more information visit http://talmarcproductions.com.

