February 2017
Spicule Expand Partnerships To Drive Systems Automation In The UK

NORWICH, England - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Spicule LTD, experts in systems automation and large scale platform design, have teamed up with Canonical to provide enhanced support for the Juju Charms ecosystem.

"Aligining our business strategy with a market leader in large scale platform tooling like Canonical makes perfect sense" said Tom Barber, Director and Founder of Spicule LTD. "We expect that in signing the agreement, Spicule can help drive adoption of Canonical services in the UK and USA and provide support back to the communities, making the freely available code accessible to a wider audience".

"Having worked with Juju Charms for a number of years, signing a Master Partner Agreement with Canonical seemed like the next step along a very successful path to date. We look forward to working closely with Canonical in the near future." continued Tom.

In other developments, Spicule LTD have brought Stephen Downie into the company as their new Sales Director. Stephen has many years of experience in the retail sector and Spicule are sure he can convert that into positive growth for Spicule in the IT sector.

