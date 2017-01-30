News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ginny Marino Named Community Advocate Of The Year 2017 NAWBO SJ Beyond The Glass Ceiling Awards
The Beyond the Glass Ceiling Awards Gala is an annual fundraising event that honors extraordinary individuals for their contributions to women and women business owners, as well as their commitment to excellence and community. This year's gala will be held on February 16, 2017 at The Merion in Cinnaminson, NJ.
NAWBO SJ is proud to recognize Ginny Marino. "We are very proud of this year's honorees. Each individual exemplifies the qualities that make a person successful in their field," says Katie Walsh, President of NAWBO SJ andthe owner of 3 Rita's Water Ice franchises in Gloucester County, NJ.
In recent years, the Beyond the Glass Ceiling Awards Gala has drawn roughly 250 attendees, mostly business women and men from the South Jersey region who come to network, enjoy a great night out, and be inspired by those being honored. All proceeds of this annual fundraiser, NAWBO SJ's largest, are used to help the chapter continue to provide education, networking & leadership opportunities to women business owners in South Jersey. NAWBO SJ is a not-for-profit organization.
Visit 2017 Beyond The Glass Ceiling Information (http://nawbosouthjersey.org/
About Ginny Marino:
Genevieve "Ginny" Burke Marino is a dynamic social-profit executive and leader whose career is focused onthe empowerment and advancement of women and girls. She currently serves as the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey, a position she has held since July 2013. The Central & Southern New Jersey Girl Scout Council is one of four in the state, and annually helps more than 20,000 girls thrive. The organization engages more than 10,000 adult volunteers and is responsible for the Girl Scout mission and brand in 9 NJ counties (Middlesex, Mercer, Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Cape May & Atlantic). Prior to joining Girl Scouts, Ms. Marino had an exceptional twelve-year tenure with YWCA Delaware, Inc., including 10 years as its CEO, leading the organization to growth and expansion.
She was honored by Wilmington Women in Business/Fresh Start Scholarship with their Inspiration Award, and by the National Association of Women Business Owners (DE) with the Pioneer Award for her advocacy on behalf of women owned businesses. She was recognized by the YWCA USA for her change-agent leadership to the national movement, and currently serves on two national committees with colleagues from around the country to help drive and advice the new national strategic vision for the Girl Scouts.
About NAWBO SJ:
Chartered in 2003, The National Association of Women Business Owners-South Jersey (NAWBO SJ) is a vibrant, professional group of business women who come together to connect, learn and grow through networking and educational events. NAWBO of South Jersey strives to help others grow in business by offering education and resources to women business owners in our region, and by providing exposure and promotion avenues for increasing member visibility.
About NAWBO National:
The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, is the only dues-based national organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs in all types of businesses. The organization currently has over 80 chapters. NAWBO traces its origins to a small group of Washington, DC business women who began meeting informally in the spring of 1975 to talk about mutual experiences, exchange information and develop business skills. Recognizing the value of the group, they incorporated as the National Association of Women Business Owners on July 5, 1975. Two years later they began recruiting members from across the country, and in 1978 the first chapters were formed. Website: http://www.nawbo.org/
Contact
Kimberly Milnes, Owner Family Travel Boutique
Marketing Director, NAWBO South Jersey
***@nawbosouthjersey.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse