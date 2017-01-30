 
Valentine's Day Webinar for Single Ladies

SuccessMatch, the leading dating and matchmaking agency for single professionals holds a life webinar this St. Valentines
 
 
Live webinar with dating expert and international matchmaker Trea Tijmens
Live webinar with dating expert and international matchmaker Trea Tijmens
 
Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- This Valentine's Day evening, SuccessMatch, Switzerland's leading dating and matchmaking agency, will hold a live webinar exclusively for single ladies.
St. Valentines is a day celebrated by millions of people all over the world by showing appreciation to the one they love and adore.

For those ladies who are currently not in a relationship, SuccessMatch has organized a webinar for the evening of St. Valentine's Day that will teach women how they can meet men.

"The types of singles we work with are busy, successful and attractive professionals who are surprisingly still single. Of course, they can become clients with SuccessMatch and we will match them, however on Valentine's Day, I would like to teach ladies how they can create opportunities to meet men themselves," Trea Tijmens, founder and CEO of SuccessMatch said. She added, "We all want to be in a relationship, but to be in a relationship you have to start dating and in order to date, you have to meet other singles."

Mrs. Tijmens has been a matchmaker for over 11 years and is an internationally recognized dating expert. She regularly contributes articles to newspapers and magazines, holds dating seminars and workshops. and is invited to share her insights on radio programs and at conferences.

The webinar will be filled with practical tips and easy to apply steps that are guaranteed to increase women's chances to meet men.
The live Webinar will take place on Tuesday 14th February from 1900-2100 CET
Places are limited and information can be found here http://successmatch.ch/en/premium-dating-services/valenti...

About SuccessMatch
SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens in Geneva, Switzerland.
Today, SuccessMatch offers matchmaking and dating services and date‑coaching to local and international singles living in the main Swiss cities of Zurich, Basel, Geneva and Lausanne.
For more information about SuccessMatch please visit  http://www.successmatch.ch/en
