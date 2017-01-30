News By Tag
Dr. Jaclyn Rhoads Named Enviornmental Advocate Of The Year 2017 NAWBO SJ Beyond The Glass Ceiling
The Beyond the Glass Ceiling Awards Gala is an annual fundraising event that honors extraordinary individuals for their contributions to women and women business owners, as well as their commitment to excellence and community. This year's gala will be held on February 16, 2017 at The Merion in Cinnaminson, NJ.
NAWBO SJ is proud to recognize Dr. Jaclyn Rhoads. "We are very proud of this year's honorees. Each individual exemplifies the qualities that make a person successful in their field," says Katie Walsh, President of NAWBO SJ and the owner of 3 Rita's Water Ice franchises in Gloucester County, NJ.
In recent years, the Beyond the Glass Ceiling Awards Gala has drawn roughly 250 attendees, mostly business women and men from the South Jersey region who come to network, enjoy a great night out, and be inspired by those being honored. All proceeds of this annual fundraiser, NAWBO SJ's largest, are used to help the chapter continue to provide education, networking & leadership opportunities to women business owners in South Jersey. NAWBO SJ is a not-for-profit organization.
About Dr. Jaclyn Rhoads:
Dr. Jaclyn Rhoads is the Assistant Executive Director of Pinelands Preservation Alliance. She started working in the Pinelands in 2004 after receiving her doctorate degree in environmental policy from Drexel University. She holds bachelors and master's degrees in environmental science from Drexel and a certificate in executive management of non-profits from University of Pennsylvania. She currently teaches environmental policy for Drexel University. She serves as President of the Darby Creek Valley Association, a non-profit watershed organization, and Friends of the John Heinz Wildlife Refuge in Pennsylvania where she lives. She manages the policy and science staff at Pinelands Preservation Alliance and primarily handles lobbying efforts for the Alliance.
About NAWBO SJ:
Chartered in 2003, The National Association of Women Business Owners-South Jersey (NAWBO SJ) is a vibrant, professional group of business women who come together to connect, learn and grow through networking and educational events. NAWBO of South Jersey strives to help others grow in business by offering education and resources to women business owners in our region, and by providing exposure and promotion avenues for increasing member visibility.
About NAWBO National:
The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, is the only dues-based national organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs in all types of businesses. The organization currently has over 80 chapters. NAWBO traces its origins to a small group of Washington, DC business women who began meeting informally in the spring of 1975 to talk about mutual experiences, exchange information and develop business skills. Recognizing the value of the group, they incorporated as the National Association of Women Business Owners on July 5, 1975. Two years later they began recruiting members from across the country, and in 1978 the first chapters were formed. Website: http://www.nawbo.org/
