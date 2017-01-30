News By Tag
Second Saturday Starts in the Inland Empire
Divorce Workshop for people contenplating and going through a divorce.
Inspired by the Women's Institute for Financial Education (WIFE.org), Local Financial Experts, Attorneys and Divorce Therapists Unite in Helping Women Navigate the Challenges of "Untying the Knot"
DATE/LOCATION:
The fee of $45 is payable and pre-registration is available online at ($50 at the door, cash or credit card only)
For more information, call 951.268.0323 or email info@SecondSaturdayIE.com
When WIFE.org co-founders and KPBS Local Heroes Candace Bahr and Ginita Wall founded "Second Saturday Divorce Workshops" through their non-profit 25 years ago, they never imagined that they would be offering support to tens of thousands of women as they struggled with the devastating process of divorce. Second Saturday Divorce Workshops have cropped up around the country, and with over 50% of marriages ending in divorce, it is clear that more help is needed.
In this same spirit, and with permission from WIFE.org, Second Saturday Inland Empire has modeled its workshop after the game-changing original.
The Second Saturday Inland Empire Divorce Workshop will debut in Corona February 11, 2017. Similar to Bahr and Wall's original workshop, this workshop will address the legal, financial, family and personal issues of divorce in a logical, yet compassionate way. With the guidance of trained professionals,
participants will gain greater understanding of the confusing divorce process in a way that can often save them tens of thousands of dollars and may help them avoid going to court.
"Divorce is not easy, and we are proud to affiliate with WIFE.org to provide this Second Saturday workshop. It is our hope that people attending the workshop will decide to work on their marriages and keep their families intact rather than go through the rigors of divorce. But regardless, Second Saturday provides a great opportunity for people to acquire non-biased, straightforward information and options to help them focus on what they need to do legally and financially through difficult times, and hopefully save a whole lot of time, grief and money."
The Second Saturday Divorce Workshop program was founded in 1989 by the non-profit WIFE.org, the Women's Institute for Financial Education. Second Saturday has helped thousands of individuals navigate the divorce process, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and programs to help women become financially independent. For more information, visit www.SecondSaturday.com.
Denise
***@secondsaturdayie.com
