Local Dementia Experts Participate in National Educational Tour
Silver Dawn Training Institute will be a part of the AFA's 15th Anniversary Conferences
Tami Neumann, Chief Operating Officer
219-649-1732
silverdawnsfc@
Chicago, IL (Feb 5, 2017): Chicago-area based company, Silver Dawn Training Institute, will be a featured speaker at several of The Alzheimer's Foundation of America's (AFA) Concepts in Care, educational conferences throughout the country. Silver Dawn's Chief Operating Officer, Tami Neumann and the Chief Educational Officer, Cathy Braxton will be speaking at least three locations throughout the country in 2017. The pair will be speaking at the New York conference on May 5th, the Chicago conference on October 19th, and at the Indianapolis conference, later this fall.
The conferences are part of AFA's 15-year anniversary celebration. The tour is designed to educate individuals about Alzheimer's and the availability of programs and services.
"It is truly an honor to be a part of AFA's 15-year anniversary national tour", says Tami Neumann. "We are proud to work with an organization that truly recognizes the importance of building caregiver skills and confidence in the now."
Silver Dawn will be speaking to participants about how to improve communication with someone who has dementia, though their nationally recognized, Dementia Raw Program. Dementia RAW uses the tools of comedy improv, to shine a spotlight on the unique ways to communicate with persons affected by Alzheimer's and Dementia. It's an unscripted, unconventional and unapologetic training that equips the audience to handle the everyday communication challenges as a caregiver or healthcare professional.
"There are currently more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and that number is expected to nearly triple by 2050," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's president and chief executive officer. "There is no cure, so care it critically important. Silver Dawn's innovative approach to dementia care can help care partners make meaningful connections. We are proud to have them demonstrate improv techniques at our Concepts in Care conferences."
Dementia Experts, Tami Neumann and Cathy Braxton created the Silver Dawn Training Institute in 2015. Tami & Cathy used their over 40 years of combined healthcare and dementia experience to create unique, relatable, and fun dementia training for caregiver and healthcare professionals throughout the country. They provide in-person and online training courses for anyone looking to improve communication with persons affected by Dementia.
"Our unconventional approach allows us to be real and vulnerable with our participant,"
For more information about Silver Dawn Training Institute and their educational opportunities please visit, http://www.sddementiaraw.com.
For more information about AFA's Concepts in Care educational conferences throughout the country, visit http://www.alzfdn.org/
About Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA):
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, based in New York, is a non-profit organization that unites more than 2,600 member organizations nationwide in the goal of providing optimal care and services to individuals living with dementia, and to their caregivers and families. Its services include a national, toll-free helpline (866-232-8484)
Tami Neumann
2196491732
***@dementiaraw.com
