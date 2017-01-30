Importance Of Keeping Organized Financial Records – Winston Rowe & Associates

Maintaining accurate accounting records can help your small business cash flow.

-- Business Record KeepingCash flow is the lifeblood of a small business. What would you do without money in the bank when you need it? No one wants to be in a tight spot like that. There's lots of advice out there on managing and improving cash flow, but the best thing you can do is stay organized.Complete and accurate records mean you're prepared when you need extra funds to grow or reinvest in your company. Businesses that have accurate and detailed records will find it easier to borrow funds and raise capital from investors.But that's not the only benefit you'll reap. You'll be especially grateful for your meticulous record-keeping come tax time. All company records, state filings and tax filings must be properly maintained to ensure available income tax deductions and credits are fully utilized, leaving more cash flow to remain with your company.Winston Rowe & Associates prepared this article, they can be contacted ator visit them online at