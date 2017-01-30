News By Tag
New Appointment of Dr. Ozgud as Hull Structural Technical Lead
Ozgur's academic achievements including his PhD from the University of Glasgow in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering plus authoring/co-
"I am delighted Ozgur has joined RELMAR®. Ozgur's demonstrable sixteen (16) years of dedicated experience in a key role in large scale Tankers, FPSOs, Drill- ships and Drilling Platforms projects with major oil operators and major classification societies has exposed him to industry at its very core of marine asset design and build stage. I am confident that he will bring great value not only to our firm but indeed to the global maritime industry in realising inherent safety and reliability of Marine Assets and I wish to thank Ozgur profoundly for his acceptance to join RELMAR®," says CEO Kenneth Shakesby.
About RELMAR®
RELMAR® has been developed to help the Maritime Industry achieve higher safety and reliability whilst exercising sound economic judgement. Existing scheduled preventive maintenance are unjustifiably cumbersome with the corresponding spares holdings taking up much needed vessel liquidity. Our aim is to develop a culture of reliability by adopting proven methods enjoyed by Aviation and uniquely modified for Maritime.
