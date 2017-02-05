 
New Appointment of Dr. Ozguc as Hull Structural Technical Lead

 
 
KINGSTON-UPON-HULL, England - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- RELMAR® Ltd are pleased to annouce the appointment of Dr. Ozgur Ozguc to the team and will act as Technical Authority Lead for Hull Structures including development of our Marine Reliablity-Centred Maintenance programme [m]RCM®, specifically in the areas of Significant Structural Items (SSI) including Damage Tolerance and Design Life/Maintenance area of expertise to assist in minimising Hull Replacement Costs.

Ozgur's academic achievements including his PhD  from the  University of Glasgow in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering plus authoring/co-authoring of eighteen (18) academic research papers in addition to his research in "Hull girder ultimate strength and fracture toughness of damaged marine structures" are well placed to impart his technical knowledge to our clients and in particular the global maritime industry as a whole through collaborations.

"I am delighted Ozgur has joined RELMAR®.  Ozgur's demonstrable sixteen (16) years of dedicated experience in a key role in large scale Tankers, FPSOs, Drill- ships and Drilling Platforms projects with major oil operators and major classification societies has exposed him to industry at its very core of marine asset design and build stage.  I am confident that he will bring great value not only to our firm but indeed to the global maritime industry in realising inherent safety and reliability of Marine Assets and I wish to thank Ozgur profoundly for his acceptance to join RELMAR®," says CEO Kenneth Shakesby.

About RELMAR®

RELMAR® has been developed to help the Maritime Industry achieve higher safety and reliability whilst exercising sound economic judgement. Existing scheduled preventive maintenance are unjustifiably cumbersome with the corresponding spares holdings taking up much needed vessel liquidity. Our aim is to develop a culture of reliability by adopting proven methods enjoyed by Aviation and uniquely modified for Maritime.

Please visit http://www.relmar.co.uk

Kenneth Shakesby (CEO)
+447841649075
***@relmar.co.uk
