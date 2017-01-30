Travel Agency Software : End-to-End Software Solution for Travel Industry

Travel agency software is complete online solution for tour operators, travel agencies and Flight, hotels, travel visa and car rental suppliers. This allows travel agencies to manage contracts and various supplier systems.

--Travel agencies wanting to boost sales and enhance customer service can choose our travel agency software. Our travel agency software is complete online solution for tour operators, travel agencies and Flight, hotels, travel visa and car rental suppliers. This allows travel agencies to manage contracts and various supplier systems. Travel agent can sell through multiple sells channel such as B2B, B2C- responsive web portal. With the help of Techno TMS travel agents can manage contracts, connect to Global distribution system (GDS) and other suppliers. They can create custom tour package and sell through online sell channels.Analyzing the needs of travel agencies,covers following things-This enables tour operator to create dynamic tour package creation. Travel agent can create best-selling tour package by grouping multiple tour and hotels together. Then can sell individual as well. This facility helps travel agents to book custom travel package as per requirement for customer satisfaction.This software provides facility to sell travel product through multiple channels such as B2C, B2B, XML/Web Service, Mobile and Social Networks. Travel agents can sellYou can easily keep track of your inventory with this system that what are you selling and how much you are having.Integrated Google Maps listing helps your users to make bookings keeping the customers convenience in mind. Users can also preview the actual location using Google Maps Street View (where available) to get a clear picture of the hotels.Advanced optimization feature such as setting Unique URL for each product to optimizing user friendly and search engine friendly front end by keeping Search engine optimization (SEO) in mind.Techno TMS gives facility of payment gateway integration such as PayPal, with which Customer can make payments online using credit card or debit card.The system is set to give users automated alerts at various checkpoints like booking cancellation, booking confirmed and booking voucher apart from security alerts on failed access attempts.• Saves time by making manual tasks and error correction processes faster and responds well.• Help travel agencies to grow in travel industry easily and increase revenue.• Helps customers to get quick solution for their query through ease to use access of online information.• Helps travel site in the promotion of apartments, hotels, resorts, guest houses and villas.Techno TMS have unique facilities such as connect with third party wholesalers in real time, Group reservation facility, generates itineraries, bills, vouchers, passenger manifest reports, invoices and many more. To standout in today's fastest growing competitive tourism market effectiveis essential for every small to large scale travel agency.Find out more features and benefits of our Travel Agency Software,Now.