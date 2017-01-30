 
News By Tag
* Custom Newspaper
* Custom Comic
* Custom Magazine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tokyo
  Tokyo
  Japan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
January 2017
3130


Would you like to record your life or business story? Bio Publishing Entertainment can help you!

BPE Creates Custom Newspapers, Magazines and Comics featuring your very own story
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Custom Newspaper
* Custom Comic
* Custom Magazine

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan

Subject:
* Services

TOKYO, Japan - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Bio Publishing Entertainment provides Custom Magazines, Newspapers and Comics for individuals and business. Often families (or organizations) contact BPE to help draw the life story out of a family member (or founder, or officer, or employee). This can be a very unique gift in any occasions such as weddings, birthdays etc.

Everyone has a story, but sometimes they need help finding and shaping it.
BPE offers a One-Stop Service, from the Interview to Writing your story, Designing, Printing and Delivering your finished material to your preferred location. Just tell their team what you want, and they'll help you create it!

These custom-created, 100% personalized materials are perfect for preserving memories, photos, and stories to share with family, friends, and future generations.

NEWSPAPERS

Get this truly amazing personalised newspaper that has your choice of newspaper name, headlines and other details. With it's permanent print and great quality it also makes the best possible gift on any special occasion. You can either fold the print over a real newspaper to surprise someone or frame it (framing not included) as a permanent memento!)

MAGAZINES

Discover unique gift ideas and design personalized magazines for important personal, promotional or milestone occasions that you want to commemorate. Great method to promote your message or product even further.

COMICS

Do you need a unique gift to mark a special occasion? Personalized comics are presents that will be cherished for a lifetime! Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, wedding, graduation, promotion, or retirement, a personalized comics will make them smile!

Bio Publishing Entertainment LLC is an innovative and forward-thinking independent publication committed to creating manga-inspired materials that inspire and entertain. We specialize in writing engaging life stories and business biographies. For more information, go to: https://biopublishent.com

Capture your life's intimate moments!
Keep all your special thoughts and memories for lifetimes to come.

Each life is unique. Each life has a story to tell.

Contact
Rechelle Ann M. Cabatino
***@biopublishent.com
End
Source:
Email:***@biopublishent.com
Posted By:***@biopublishent.com Email Verified
Tags:Custom Newspaper, Custom Comic, Custom Magazine
Industry:Business
Location:Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share