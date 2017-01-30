News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Would you like to record your life or business story? Bio Publishing Entertainment can help you!
BPE Creates Custom Newspapers, Magazines and Comics featuring your very own story
Everyone has a story, but sometimes they need help finding and shaping it.
BPE offers a One-Stop Service, from the Interview to Writing your story, Designing, Printing and Delivering your finished material to your preferred location. Just tell their team what you want, and they'll help you create it!
These custom-created, 100% personalized materials are perfect for preserving memories, photos, and stories to share with family, friends, and future generations.
NEWSPAPERS
Get this truly amazing personalised newspaper that has your choice of newspaper name, headlines and other details. With it's permanent print and great quality it also makes the best possible gift on any special occasion. You can either fold the print over a real newspaper to surprise someone or frame it (framing not included) as a permanent memento!)
MAGAZINES
Discover unique gift ideas and design personalized magazines for important personal, promotional or milestone occasions that you want to commemorate. Great method to promote your message or product even further.
COMICS
Do you need a unique gift to mark a special occasion? Personalized comics are presents that will be cherished for a lifetime! Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, wedding, graduation, promotion, or retirement, a personalized comics will make them smile!
Bio Publishing Entertainment LLC is an innovative and forward-thinking independent publication committed to creating manga-inspired materials that inspire and entertain. We specialize in writing engaging life stories and business biographies. For more information, go to: https://biopublishent.com
Capture your life's intimate moments!
Keep all your special thoughts and memories for lifetimes to come.
Each life is unique. Each life has a story to tell.
Contact
Rechelle Ann M. Cabatino
***@biopublishent.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse