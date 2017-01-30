 
Gunjan Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Esquared Inc. to be awarded by World HRD

 
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Gunjan Aggarwal, co-founder of Esquared Inc. has been selected for the "WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD" by the WORLD HRD CONGRESS, which will celebrate its 25TH SILVER JUBILEE YEAR IN 2017.

The award will be presented at the Congress' celebratory event on 17 February, 2017 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Sponsored by Femina, the objective of this significant evening is to recognize and honor the potential of ideal women leadership both in national and global context. The Award recognizes individuals in various award categories with the further objective of benchmarking talent & HR practices.

Previously, Gunjan has also received the '50 Most Talented Social Media Professionals of India' citation from the prestigious CMO Asia & Youth Marketing Forum. This honor is meant for a Digital & Social Media Leader, mentor and master collaborator whose work has earned them exceptional repute, and whose contributions, ingenuity and commitment pushed Social Media to new levels of excellence through outstanding achievements.

About the World HRD Congress 2017:

The Congress will be an Executive Level Retreat in which participants will review Evolving Trends in HRM that could change their paradigm on leading people at work. It would provide an opportunity to acquire skills to maximize competencies and become a more knowledgeable contributor in the organization. Besides networking opportunities, the conference offers unique in-depth approaches to understanding important workplace issues that affect an organization's viability in today's fast-paced business environment. The WORLD HRD CONGRESS is governed by Global Advisory Council which guides the strategic intent of the congress to its logical success.

About E-squared

Esquared is an innovative digital media firm with a direct focus on the educational sector. Working with top-tier educational institutes throughout India, E-Squared delivers high-impact results in digital branding, online PR, content creation, design, student recruitment, alumni and corporate engagement. Actively attuned to the wants and needs of the younger generation, E-Squared has been instrumental in helping educational institutes in India to recruit students using digital media methodologies and mediums, such as Facebook and Twitter.

About GunjanAggarwal

GunjanAggarwal is the co-founder of E-Squared. A teacher at heart, Gunjan has been invited to train online editors for Times of India and performed multiple workshops for executives in digital media analytics. Additionally, Gunjan is the co-founder of the 9.9 School of Convergence, India's top-rated College of Journalism. While there, she has been instrumental in launching India's first Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Media Communication.

Gunjan is a Chartered Accountant and MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. She has worked in advisory roles for Arthur Anderson and Citibank and helped assist Fortune 500 companies to develop business strategies for entering the Indian market. She has also served as a consultant for the Indian School of Business and helped the institution to establish its Corporate Relationship team for North India.

Gunjan has received the '50 Most Talented Social Media Professionals of India' citation from the prestigious CMO Asia & Youth Marketing Forum. This honor is meant for a Digital & Social Media Leader, mentor and master collaborator whose work has earned them exceptional repute, and whose contributions, ingenuity and commitment pushed Social Media to new levels of excellence through their outstanding achievements.


