Cyber Criminals Name and Shame 1000 'Rippers' On New Website
Cyber criminals develop service to protect themselves from scammers
Rippers are a major problem for those participating in the cybercrime economy as they often sell fake social media credentials;
"Ripper.cc is another example of the industrialization of hacking and the growing professionalism of cybercrime. If such a service becomes successful, it enables cyber criminals to significantly reduce the risks associated with rippers and the overall cybercrime economy can become more profitable allowing for further growth," said Michael Marriott, security researcher at Digital Shadows.
Services like this help negate a problem for cyber criminals – that when using marketplaces profits decrease for 'legitimate' buyers and sellers, and slow down transactions making cyberattacks less lucrative.
What is intriguing for the security observer is that the people offering the Ripper.cc service have already developed Firefox and Chrome extensions to enable functionality to operate across as many forums and marketplaces as possible. In addition, they are looking to monetise the service in a manner that appears to mirror legitimate business models.
