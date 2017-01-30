Ideal Standard's Connect Air collection offers timeless style and versatility

End

-- Ideal Standard, one of the leading providers of innovative bathroom solutions operating across Europe, Middle East and Africa, has proudly revealed Connect Air, its latest multi-product bathroom collection in the MENA region, offering a unique mix of timeless modern style that connects to all the requirements in any bathroom.The collection, which can be previewed at the Ideal Standard's Design Bathroom Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, in Dubai, offers a comprehensive range of bathroom solutions. The extremely light weight and durable Connect Air collection brings care lavished on every detail to guarantee, with its high quality materials, the highest possible standards of comfort and functionality, style and design.Designed by world-famous creator and product designer Robin Levien and his team at "Studio Levien", the Ideal Standard Connect Air collection comprises ceramics – including WCs, bidets, basins, vessels, vanities -, furniture, bathtubs and shower trays.In her comments, Dimitra Dotsia, Marketing Managerat Ideal Standard, said: "Connect Air brings unprecedented elegance to the bathroom with a range of ceramics, baths and furniture in an array of sizes and finishes, granting an airy feel to any environment and creating efficient, durable and stunning bathrooms. The collection can be configured to suit individual needs and different spaces."The brain behind the range, Robin Levien, added: "The Connect Air collection taps into the minimalistic trend for sleek and slim line interiors, which can now be transferred throughout the household to include the bathroom. It is all about lightness at every element of design."Connect Air WC's have been designed with an invisible fixation system that enhances the beautifully elegant, airy design. The WCs additionally feature the famous AquaBlade® technology in which, unlike existing flushing systems, the water covers the entire surface of the inner bowl. In traditional WC's, a significant area of the bowl is left unwashed on flushing, whereas AquaBlade® guarantees total hygiene, as the area below the rim is rinsed clean. The water rinses right from the top of the bowl for better performance and there is no overhanging rim, giving the unit an unprecedented look.Connect Air's alluring sleek look manifests itself in four shapes: vanity, vessel, basin and semi-countertop. Sizes start from 40 cm up to a 134 cm option and are designed to offer flexibility of installation and variety in style. Ultra-thin rim for the vessels, slim low profile for the vanities, angled low exterior sides for the basins. While each offers the same crisp elegance, each makes a decisively individual design statement.Connect Air furniture is designed to highlight the soft and curved lines of the ceramics. Its strong, concise shapes present a solution that gives personality to any room, keeping it organized at the same time, thanks to an infinite choice of styles and sizes – basin units with drawers and shelves options, side column cabinets in different sizes. The range finishes come in six bi-colour combinations, chosen by designer Robin Levien to fit diverse houses and styles.Connect Air bathtubs and shower trays complete the range, both offering thin contours to increase the comfort area, but also to contribute to total range harmony.With the new Connect Air collection, the perfect solution for a large spectrum of projects, Ideal Standard – associated with some of the most prestigious projects in the Gulf, is committed to reinforce its market presence with its adherence to product quality, innovation, design and sustainability leading to functional bathroom solutions, which meet every demand where aesthetics are as important as performance.Ideal Standard International, leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, is a privately-owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 30 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, sister company of Ideal Standard International, is focusing on the growth and massive business opportunities of Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with Head Offices in Dubai, UAE.Ideal Standard heritage is in understanding how bathroom works in totality. With total bathroom solutions as its core business for over 100 years, the company designs, manufactures and supplies ceramic products, bathroom mixers, furniture and accessories, bathing & showering solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Ideal Standard is the company's international flagship brand for bathroom solutions across all regions. Moreover, the company owns leading European brands: Jado, Armitage Shanks, Ceramica Dolomite, Porcher and Vidima.Ideal Standard Gulf, the business entity encapsulating the Middle East region, operates from its Head Offices in Dubai, UAE. The Ideal Standard, Jado, Armitage Shanks, Ceramica Dolomite, Porcher, Vidima and American Standard branded products are supplied in the Middle East sanitary ware market by esteemed business partners across the different countries.