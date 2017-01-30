News By Tag
Miley's Heart Turning Vantine's Day on it's Head
Miley's Heart seeks to heal hearts 365 days everyday, especially around Valentine's Day. Join in on purposely finding folks who are broken hurt in some kind of pain starting from your family then shading abroad
Putting ego aside allowing love to guide creates harmony, healing hearts from the inside causing an outside atnosphere which cannot be denied. Even the most hardened youth and the deepest of family and church hurt resonates toward love, which is inclusivee having no respect of person. Just as the broken heart knows pain, suffering and turmoil, so do the elements of this world recognizes love in its purest form rewarding both the giver and receiver of it. #mileysheart
Miley's Ambassadors of love, are genuine people, vessels filled with love needing to share, shower and spread it on good ground. Those who will jump in deciding to bless folks known to be having a tough time, starting with immediate family, then shedding abroad. Those who recently lost loved ones, had a big fight with a relative, lost job, home foreclosre, no food, embarrassed showing and spreading love where hate once lived.
Are you in? Use the Miley's Healing Heart Logo to post a note on facebook tagging a person, or people whose hearts you pray would heal. Your heart will be healed in the process. Logo is found at the Miley's Heart Facebook "private" page: https://www.facebook.com/
After posting the Miley's Healing Heart Logo on your page tagging the person you want to bless, give $$$, apologize, ice the beef, settle a dispute, have dinner, get a hug, etc. Share the experience inside the Miley's Heart "private" facebook page starting with your immediate family then shedding abroad. Click this link confirming you're in? https://
In case you have trouble expressing love, a simple lil song about 3 popular words, LOvE You, written and arranged by Patrina Reddick, who is founding director for Miley's Heart, music by Nate featuring the powerful vocals of Bishop and Co-Pastor Frankie Carmichael was just dropped on CD Baby.com: http://www.cdbaby.com/
Love You is the perfect song for Miley's Heart, for these three words are expressed beautifully helping to express love and gratitude on Valentine's Day and 365 everyday. Grab your copy NOW at CD Baby. Miley's Heart seeks to heal broken hearts 365 days everyday. Are you in? #mileysheart
Media Contact
Patrina S Reddick
203-617-8839
***@pimosh.net
