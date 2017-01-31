 
News By Tag
* Rubina Ratnakar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
January 2017
3130


Rubina Ratnakar Offers Valuable Advice to Homeowners about the Importance of Home Owners Insurance

Rubina Ratnakar is a reputed stylist, event planner, model, photographer and blogger offering valuable advice to people on the role and importance of home owners insurance.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Rubina Ratnakar

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Rubina Ratnakar is a well-known stylist, event planner, model, photographer and blogger. She has worked as a stylist, photographer and makeup artist with numerous top photographers, architects, designers and event planners on multiple projects. She has also been involved in other creative pursuits such as modeling and staging. As a creative person, Rubina Ratnakar strongly believes in the importance of home owners insurance and strongly advises people to invest in it wisely. Since a person's home serves as the root of his or her creative spirit, it is always important to take special care of the home from the perils of thefts, flооdѕ, hurrісаnеѕ, hail, fіrеѕ, еаrthԛuаkеѕ and оthеr kinds of natural dіѕаѕtеrѕ.

Different companies offering home insurance policies offer various coverage rates for such mishaps. The insurance rates also depend on the geographical location of a particular property. The areas that are prone to experience major natural disasters generally have higher insurance rates. The dwelling costs are based on replacement costs. In other words, the policy is going to provide with reimbursement up to a certain amount for replacing the structure. The homeowner should have enough home insurance so as to provide completely for the rebuilding of the home structure. This value is known as replacement value. The replacement value of the home may differ from the actual market value of the home or the price at which the home was originally bought.

A homeowner should always get in touch with a reliable and experienced insurance company offering home owners insurance and discuss all the aspects of the case in great detail so as to have maximum coverage for the home in case any serious mishap takes place.

About Rubina Ratnakar:

Rubina Ratnakar is a creative individual who offers reliable information on home owners insurance and its importance.

To learn more about home owners insurance, visit http://rubinaratnakar.com/2017/01/31/importance-home-owne...

Contact
Rubina Ratnakar
***@rubinaratnakar.com
End
Source:rubinaratnakar.com
Email:***@rubinaratnakar.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rubina Ratnakar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share