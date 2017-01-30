News By Tag
Majestic Marlboro Mansion Hits the Market
Nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of living space, 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, 4 car garage and immaculately finished basement majestically situated on 2+ acres. Within an hour to Manhattan, NY and prestigious universities.
What's more, the expansive first floor includes a terrace shared by an oversized executive office and enormous en suite bedroom. Upstairs a magnificent master suite with his and hers closets, an elaborate sitting room with marble fireplace, and terrace sits alone on one wing while the other wing boasts a Jack and Jill, and princess suite served by its own staircase and Juliet balcony conveniently overlooking the family room. An immaculately finished ~3,500 sq. ft. walk-out basement with marble tiles throughout the eat-in gourmet kitchen, separate dining and living area, bedroom, full bathroom, theatre room, and even exercise and storage areas completes the home. Another of many areas offering endless possibilities for further customization.
Marlboro, NJ, is a picturesque suburb of beautiful homes and intimate communities within reach of all your heart's desires. Along Routes 9 and 79, you'll find treats, restaurants and delights for every age and culture. Whether it's the grand Asian Food Market on Main Street directly behind Osteria, known for its sumptuous authentic Italian dining, or horseback riding on the vast grounds and state of the art facilities at Baymar Farms, or Rock Climbing at the self-proclaimed "Country's most contemporary indoor climbing facilities" at Garden State Rocks, Marlboro offers premium choices for everyone.
The Garden State Parkway for convenient access to NYC is only minutes away. Alternatively, in just 45 minutes, a NJ Transit bus, can run you from Marlboro to Port Authority or an Academy bus will get you to Wall Street during rush hour. Additionally Route 9, Route 18, and County Road (CR) 520 provide direct access to a host of activities, restaurants, shopping, salon/spas, schools, gas stations and hospitals. Six Flags, iPlay America, Freehold Raceway Mall, The Grove, and my fave, Menlo Park Mall in Edison are less than 30 mins away.
Of all the hospitals in Central Jersey, Marlboro NJ offers close proximity to four of the Best including Bayshore Community Hospital in bordering Holmdel, NJ; CentraState Medical Center only minutes away in neighboring Freehold, NJ, Monmouth Medical Center down the by the shore in Long Branch, NJ and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and St. Peter's University Hospital in nearby New Brunswick, NJ. Marlboro has top performing schools on expansive campuses offering an abundance of extracurricular activities. Elementary Schools Frank Defino Central (Marlboro), Asher Holmes (Morganville)
Contact
Renée Russell, Esq., Luxury Real Estate Advisor
ENGEL & VÖLKERS
***@evusa.com
