Georgia Scherman Projects Presents "Small Obstructions" by Contemporary Artist Jasmine Reimer
Along with Support from the Canada Council for the Arts & Ontario Arts Council
The exhibit will run from February 2 through to March 2 2017.
Location: Georgia Scherman Projects, Inc. 133 Tecumseth St Toronto, Contact: 416-554-4112
In all of her sculptures, Jasmine Reimer is both the protagonist searching for a resolution and the antagonist telling her a solution is impossible. In her most recent body of work, Small Obstructions, Reimer makes a new natural out of extant material. While using found and cast objects and re-forming them with sand or papier mâché, she creates a simulacrum of a thing through the experience of a shifting, embodied state.
All twenty-four sculptures inhabit the exhibition's title: Small Obstructions.
The sculptures house blockages - or obstructions - such as cast blueberries, cherry tomatoes, chocolates, figs and avocados, which emerge provocatively from their surfaces, holes and cavities. Two black sand sculptures, Promises and Threats, are disturbed by the perfect forms of ruby-red tomato orbs. These sumptuous protuberances are stand-ins for greater or lesser predicaments, troubles and situations and they, more than adequately, illustrate the grey-ness between such divides. Whether Reimer's seductive fruits depict the potential delight of a promise or the heart-stopping noise of a threat is unclear.
About Jasmine Reimer:
Jasmine Reimer is a Canadian artist currently based in Toronto Ontario Canada. She completed the Master of Fine Art (http://www.jasminereimer.com/
Recent solo exhibitions included Coherent Disorder and Confused Arousal at Georgia Scherman Projects, Toronto Canada and Two Kinds of Anything at G Gallery, Toronto Canada.
www.jasminereimer.com
