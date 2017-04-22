 
Kids Free Fishing Event Rochester Mn

Kids free fishing event at Foster Arend Park in Rochester Minnesota on 4/22/17. The Kids Fishing Foundation will be holding a kids free fishing event for pan fish and trout.
 
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kids Fishing Foundation will be holding a free fishing event for kids on April 22nd 2017 at Foster Arend Park in Rochester Minnesota.

Our Next Event is Scheduled for 2017, Kids Free Fishing Event.

Pan and Trout Fishing Expo, Location - Foster Arend Park Rochester Mn, Parent and Kid Participation Event. When - April 22nd - 2017

All kids will receive a free fishing rod, tackle box and tackle for fishing, that they get to keep. After the fishing tackle is handed out, the staff at the Kids Fishing Foundation will be doing some fun presentations on fishing safety, techniques fish handling and conservation. When we are done with our presentations, the kids will go fishing.

This event is a kid and parent or guardian event. Our intention is to make it a family orientated event where kids and parents can enjoy the sport of fishing together.

Pre-registration is Required

This is an invitation event, all participants who wish to join must send us an email at support@takf.net. Once an email has been sent to us, we will send out a confirmation invitation email and you will be added to our list of participants. Our goal for this event is to get 15 to 20 kids plus parents to participate.

To find out more about this event, visit us at http://www.kidsfishingfoundation.com/events.html

Thanks, Kids Fishing Foundation

Source:
Email:***@takf.net Email Verified
Tags:Free Fishing Event, Kids Free Fishing Event, Free Fishing
Industry:Hobbies
Location:rochester - Minnesota - United States
Page Updated Last on: Feb 05, 2017
