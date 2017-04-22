News By Tag
Kids Free Fishing Event Rochester Mn
Kids free fishing event at Foster Arend Park in Rochester Minnesota on 4/22/17. The Kids Fishing Foundation will be holding a kids free fishing event for pan fish and trout.
Our Next Event is Scheduled for 2017, Kids Free Fishing Event.
Pan and Trout Fishing Expo, Location - Foster Arend Park Rochester Mn, Parent and Kid Participation Event. When - April 22nd - 2017
All kids will receive a free fishing rod, tackle box and tackle for fishing, that they get to keep. After the fishing tackle is handed out, the staff at the Kids Fishing Foundation will be doing some fun presentations on fishing safety, techniques fish handling and conservation. When we are done with our presentations, the kids will go fishing.
This event is a kid and parent or guardian event. Our intention is to make it a family orientated event where kids and parents can enjoy the sport of fishing together.
Pre-registration is Required
This is an invitation event, all participants who wish to join must send us an email at support@takf.net. Once an email has been sent to us, we will send out a confirmation invitation email and you will be added to our list of participants. Our goal for this event is to get 15 to 20 kids plus parents to participate.
To find out more about this event, visit us at http://www.kidsfishingfoundation.com/
Thanks, Kids Fishing Foundation
Kids Fishing Foundation
***@takf.net
