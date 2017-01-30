News By Tag
New Near Death Experienced survey and collection of stories
Look at www.lizdale.com for survey with space to write narrative of your NDE
The first book, Crossing Over and Coming Home was written by Liz Dale, PhD. It was a collection of LGBT near death experiences and inspired us to start this next phase of survey/stories. Our goal is to show how moving NDEs are and, of course, both groups will have impressive tales of near death adventures. By joining in this study, each participant will be adding to the NDE literature already available. Take a look at International Association of Near Death Studies for hundreds of NDEs. This study is being supported by IANDS. If we should make any money with this project, the money will be a donation to IANDS for their invaluable work in this area. Again, thanks much. Our survey can be found on HTTP://www.lizdale.com.
