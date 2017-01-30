News By Tag
Personal Touch Products, Inc. Introduces 'Pets on Art' Pet Tribute Software
New Product Enables Retailers, Pet Stores, Veterinarians to Create Personalized Pet Gifts, Keepsakes, Tributes for Pet-Loving Customers
Personal Touch Products, Inc. announced today the release of "Pets on Art," software that can be leveraged by retailers to create unique pet keepsakes for customers in a matter of minutes.
Retailers and pet service providers can add Pets on Art to their existing product offerings, or as a means for new retailers to tap into the ever-growing pet product marketplace by creating unique pet photo gifts, keepsakes, and tributes for their dog, cat, and horse-loving customers.
Pets on Art software is designed to create custom pet keepsakes and tributes that include a beautiful art background, pet name, and a variety of optional elements such as breed characteristics, clever pet quotations, pet poems, sentiments, and a favorite pet photo. Each personalized print-out can be created in a few minutes with a simple four-step process.
Everyone who has ever enjoyed a cherished family pet understands that losing an animal companion is never easy. Pets on Art offers the ability to create one-of-a-kind pet memorial tributes that provide pet owners with a treasured keepsake that will last a lifetime.
Each custom print-out can be matted or framed, providing the end customer with a range of options at different price points.
Pets on Art software is offered as part of a start-up kit that includes ample supplies for the retailer to earn back more than double the initial investment at MSRP.
"Pets on Art, offers pet product retailers the ability to create unique gifts, keepsakes and tributes for their pet loving customers," said John Trapani, owner of Personal Touch Products. "Join us as we reach out to the world with our thoughtful, one-of-a-kind, pet keepsakes that your customers will absolutely love."
View a variety of samples customers can create with Pets on Art software at http://personaltouchproducts.com/
About Personal Touch Products
Established in 1989, Personal Touch Products, Inc. is a premier wholesale provider of personalized gift software and specialty supplies designed to create personalized gifts and keepsakes that will be treasured forever. The company aims to provide customers with their unique software and supplies that will allow them to meet the vast demand for thoughtful personalized gifts.
Learn more at personaltouchproducts.com.
Contact
John Trapani
***@mail.com
