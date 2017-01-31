News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers Sale of Retail Center in SoCal's Inland Empire for $3.2M
Located in Downtown Ontario the Property Generated Multiple Full Price All Cash Offers
Progressive Real Estate Partners retail investment sales experts Frank Vora, CCIM, Mike Lin, MBA and Pablo Velasco exclusively marketed the property and represented the seller, a private investor based in New York. The buyer, the City of Ontario, was represented by Paul Galmarini of Progressive Real Estate Partners.
The center is anchored by Secoya Market, an independent neighborhood grocer, and also includes Papa John's Pizza and a Wells Fargo ATM with 3 drive-thrus. Built in the 1960s, the building has numerous challenges due to the age of the structure and existing space configurations. Located one block from Ontario Town Square, which is the hub of Ontario's downtown activity, the center is in walking distance of both Ontario City Hall and the Public Library. The property also features excellent visibility with over 300 feet of street frontage along Euclid Avenue and it's located at a busy signalized intersection with visibility to over 28,000 cars per day. The location further benefits from a densely populated trade area with more than 190,000 residents within a 3-mile radius.
"Despite the building's age and condition, the center's high profile location and upside potential made it very desirable to a large pool of buyers and the listing generated multiple full price all cash offers," according to Mike Lin, Retail Specialist at Progressive Real Estate Partners.
Frank Vora, Senior Vice President at Progressive Real Estate Partners added, "The prominent downtown location was extremely attractive to the City of Ontario as it relates to their master-plan for the area." Vora added, "The acquisition gives them the opportunity to work with a developer to reposition the property to reflect their overall vision for the Downtown area that includes a mix of retail and residential uses."
About Progressive Real Estate Partners
Progressive Real Estate Partners (PREP) is a boutique commercial brokerage firm headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2008, the firm specializes in the leasing and sale of retail properties in Southern California's Inland Empire. The firm is also the exclusive Inland Empire representative of the Retail Brokers Network (RBN). Since the firm's inception Progressive has completed over 500 lease and sales transactions in over 35 cities throughout the region. Progressive uses the latest marketing and brokerage techniques to help retailers and property owners achieve their real estate goals. The firm is led by Brad Umansky, founder and president. For further information visit www.progressiverep.com.
You can also follow Progressive Real Estate Partners on Linkedin, Twitter (@Progressive_
Media Contact
Paula Dempsey
pauladempsey4@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse