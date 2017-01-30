 
Spavia day spa burnetmarketplace cares

 
AUSTIN, Texas - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- spavia day spa burnet marketplace

spavia support local heroes "spavia cares"

At spavia day spa, it is important to give back to our community and help others. It is core to our values and mission statement as a company.  spavie is launching a new program called "spavia cares". Through this effort, we are giving a free signature treatment every month to either a local hero or someone in need.  Nomination is simple, just go to the spavia burnetmarketplace Facebook page, and/or send us an email, guestadvisor@spaviaburnetmarketplace.com.

In your email, describe the person you are nominating and what they did that was extraordinary.  Or, please tell us about a person that has a challenge in their life.  Include your name, your nominee's name, email and our phone number.  We will post the person selected for the month on spaviadayspa.com/austin under spavia cares.  We will contact you if they were selected.  We are excited to be a part of this important program and hope we can make a positive difference in the lives of others.

http://spaviadayspa.com/location/austin/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/Spavia-Day-Spa-Burnet-Marketplace-247626635626914/posts/?ref=page_internal

Media Contact
Carole Dale
5129565005
***@spaviaburnetmarketplace.com
Source:spavia day spa burnetmarketplace
Email:***@spaviaburnetmarketplace.com
