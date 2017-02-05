MEDIA ALERT: LGBTQ Church in PB Gardens to Hold Anti-Religious Discrimination Protest

End

-- MCC of the Palm Beaches to Demonstrate Against Discrimination in the Name of ReligionTrump poised to grant freedom to discriminate based on religious beliefs(Palm Beach Gardens, FL – February 4, 2017) MCC of the Palm Beaches (MCCPB) is joining Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC) in a nationwide demonstration at 4857 Northlake Blvd. on Sunday, February 5, to let President Trump know that religion is no excuse to discriminate or to be above the law of the land."In the first two weeks of President Trump's time in office, many of us have been taking action to protest his travel ban that targets Muslims, his suspension of women's reproductive health care globally, his plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, and so much more. Today, MCC stands for LGBTQ people who are refugees, who need reproductive health care, and who know that 70% of the nation agrees that discrimination against LGBTQ people is wrong," (PPRI 2016 survey) said Rev. Rev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior Pastor of MCCPB."We must re-affirm our NO to so-called religious exemptions that allow people to discriminate at will against whoever seems to offend their religious beliefs. We say NO to the establishment of extremist Christianity in the United States. We say YES to respect for all people. YES for freedom to love and marry and protect your family—regardless of whom you love. YES to loving homes for foster and adoptive children without discrimination against same-sex couples. Join us at MCC of the Palm Beaches to say NO to discrimination and YES to human dignity!"WITNESS TO HUMAN RIGHTS FOR ALL IN RESPONSE TO EXPECTED EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONSWhen:Sunday, February 5, 2017, 11:45 amWhere:MCCPB, 4857 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418Why:People of faith must speak out for the rights of all people.About Metropolitan Community Churches:Founded in 1968, Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC) has been at the vanguard of civil and human rights movements by addressing issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, economics, climate change, aging, and global human rights. MCC was the first to perform same gender marriages and has been on the forefront of the struggle towards marriage equality in the USA and other countries worldwide. MCC recognizes a state of need around the world in the areas of human rights and justice. As people of faith, MCC endeavors to build bridges that liberate and unite voices of sacred defiance. MCC leads from the margins and transforms.About the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches:Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches is the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBT community and its family members and friends. According to the church's mission statement, "MCC of the Palm Beaches is a joy-filled, justice-centered Christian community of love, vibrant worship and spiritual discovery where all God's people are supported as we become fully alive.""For 35 years now, the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches has been both a bulwark of strength and a source of solace and support for South Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning communities,"says Dr. Brown, who recently celebrated her fifth anniversary at the church. "We are on a bold mission to transform hearts, lives and history. Just as Jesus did, we take very seriously our calling to do justice, show kindness and live humbly with God."Located since 2000 at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, MCCPB offers two worship services every Sunday at 9 and 11 am, with childcare provided for children 5 and under along with Children's Church for ages 6 - 10 during the second service. Because the church is made up of people from both Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, elements of the services reflect both traditions, including scripture readings, hymns and contemporary music, prayer and a communion table that is open to everyone.For more information about the Metropolitan Community Church, which is located at 4857 Northlake Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, please call 561-775-5900 or visit www.mccpalmbeach.org.Available for InterviewRev. Dr. Lea Brown, Senior PastorMetropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches561.775.5900pastor@mccpalmbeach.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net