Fr. Robert E. Kennedy SJ, Roshi, to Present Program: Meditation for All People of Faith and No Faith

A Zen Roshi Master to speak and lead meditation of Voice of the Faithful New Jersey

Fr. Robert E. Kennedy SJ

-- Fr. Robert E. Kennedy, S.J., Roshi, will present a program,n Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3:30 PM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Harter Road, Morristown, NJSitting meditation will be a component of the program, so comfortable clothing is recommended.Father Robert E. Kennedy, S.J., joined the Jesuits straight out of Xavier High School in New York City and was ordained a priest in 1965. Kennedy, who describes himself as conservative by temperament, served the Church in Japan during Vatican II, and upon returning home was led to Zen in seeking a way to be Catholic that didn't depend on outer forms.After completing doctoral studies in theology and preparing for psychoanalytic training, he returned to Japan in 1976 to study with Yamada Roshi in Kamakura. He went on to study with Maezumi Roshi in Los Angeles, and with Bernard Glassman Roshi in New York. Glassman made Kennedy a teacher or sensei in 1991 and conferred Inka, or a final seal of approval, in 1997, making Kennedy a Zen Roshi or master. Through Zen, Kennedy came to see what Meister Eckhart, Thomas Merton, and other contemporary contemplatives described: At the end of our striving, we are meant not only to follow Christ but to be Him. Our true identity is one with God.Kennedy teaches theology at Saint Peter's College in Jersey City, N. J., and in addition, is a practicing psychoanalyst in New York City, a representative at the United Nations of the Institute for Spiritual Consciousness in Politics, and the author of two books:. He conducts weekend and weeklong sessions (Zen retreats) at centers in the United States, Mexico, Poland, England, and Ireland.All are welcome. There is no charge for the program. Information at: