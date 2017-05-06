News By Tag
Inside Austin Gardens Tour Set for May 6, 2017
Travis County Master Gardeners Assn.'s Most Popular Event of the Year
The tour's theme remains: "For Gardeners. By Gardeners", focusing on the vast variety and practical beauty of native and well-adapted plants in the garden. In turn, each garden has a theme that highlights a particular set of characteristics Central Texas gardeners are likely to encounter in their own gardens. Those themes are:
Earth-Kind Landscaping – environmentally friendly principles and a secret garden
Wildlife Restoration, Preservation – 23 acres of fruits, veggies, beehives and miniature horses
Birds, Butterflies, and Zen – natives, natural attractors along with meditation space
Sun & Shade – sunny daylilies to die for; shady umbrellas and gingers to soothe the soul
A Journey Through Fairyland – whimsical design, a plethora of plants and a garden piano
AgriLife Testing Ground – rainwater collection, new varieties and proven winners
Wendy Buck, the 2017 IAGT Chair, described the unique nature of the tour this way: "This really is a garden tour for gardeners, by gardeners. These distinctive private gardens have never been open to the general public before. Our aim is to educate and enthuse. Interested gardeners can experience a wide array of ideas, learn the details from the Master Gardeners that created the gardens, and know how to execute those ideas successfully in their own gardens."
Native and well-adapted plants require less water and less maintenance. They survive the Central Texas environment which includes erratic swings in temperatures, high summer heat both day and night, drought, flood, clay soil, and rocky soil. And, they are remarkably varied in style and structure. Natives provide food for animals and insects while establishing a beautiful, unique sense of place. They are the foundation of all the sites on the Inside Austin Gardens Tour.
About Inside Austin Gardens Tour
Originating in 2005, the IAGT is held every 18 months by the Travis County Master Gardeners Association and Travis County AgriLife Extension Service. The one-day event features behind-the-scenes looks at gardens of Travis County Master Gardeners. As many as 2,500 people typically attend. A pass to all six gardens is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the tour. Individual gardens are $5. The event is held rain or shine from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Only service dogs are allowed. Complete information and tickets at www.InsideAustinGardens.org .
Educational programs conducted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation or gender identity. The Texas A&M University System, the U. S. Department of Agriculture and the County Commissioners' Court of Texas cooperating.
About Travis County Master Gardeners Association
TCMGA is an educational, non-profit, service organization which renders non-biased horticultural information to the community. Master Gardeners receive special training in horticulture, which includes continuing education as well as the initial 50 hours of training. Master Gardeners are trained and certified by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Travis County. More information at http://horttest.tamu.edu/
