Inside Austin Gardens Tour Set for May 6, 2017

Travis County Master Gardeners Assn.'s Most Popular Event of the Year

Kirk Walden

-- The Travis County Master Gardeners Association has set Saturday, May 6, 2017, 9:00am-4:00pm, for their popular Inside Austin Gardens Tour (IAGT). The tour provides a rare look inside five private gardens and one public experimental garden that demonstrate realistic, sustainable gardening practices for Central Texas that will inform and inspire.The tour's theme remains: "For Gardeners. By Gardeners", focusing on the vast variety and practical beauty of native and well-adapted plants in the garden. In turn, each garden has a theme that highlights a particular set of characteristics Central Texas gardeners are likely to encounter in their own gardens. Those themes are:Earth-Kind Landscaping – environmentally friendly principles and a secret gardenWildlife Restoration, Preservation – 23 acres of fruits, veggies, beehives and miniature horsesBirds, Butterflies, and Zen – natives, natural attractors along with meditation spaceSun & Shade – sunny daylilies to die for; shady umbrellas and gingers to soothe the soulA Journey Through Fairyland – whimsical design, a plethora of plants and a garden pianoAgriLife Testing Ground – rainwater collection, new varieties and proven winnersWendy Buck, the 2017 IAGT Chair, described the unique nature of the tour this way: "This really is a garden tour for gardeners, by gardeners. These distinctive private gardens have never been open to the general public before. Our aim is to educate and enthuse. Interested gardeners can experience a wide array of ideas, learn the details from the Master Gardeners that created the gardens, and know how to execute those ideas successfully in their own gardens."Native and well-adapted plants require less water and less maintenance. They survive the Central Texas environment which includes erratic swings in temperatures, high summer heat both day and night, drought, flood, clay soil, and rocky soil. And, they are remarkably varied in style and structure. Natives provide food for animals and insects while establishing a beautiful, unique sense of place. They are the foundation of all the sites on the Inside Austin Gardens Tour.# # # # #About Inside Austin Gardens TourOriginating in 2005, the IAGT is held every 18 months by the Travis County Master Gardeners Association and Travis County AgriLife Extension Service. The one-day event features behind-the-scenes looks at gardens of Travis County Master Gardeners. As many as 2,500 people typically attend. A pass to all six gardens is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the tour. Individual gardens are $5. The event is held rain or shine from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Only service dogs are allowed. Complete information and tickets at www.InsideAustinGardens.org .Educational programs conducted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation or gender identity. The Texas A&M University System, the U. S. Department of Agriculture and the County Commissioners' Court of Texas cooperating.About Travis County Master Gardeners AssociationTCMGA is an educational, non-profit, service organization which renders non-biased horticultural information to the community. Master Gardeners receive special training in horticulture, which includes continuing education as well as the initial 50 hours of training. Master Gardeners are trained and certified by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Travis County. More information at http://horttest.tamu.edu/ travis/master- gardeners/travis- c...