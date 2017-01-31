President's Lifetime Achievement Awards in Atlanta, GA USA

Kingdom Awards

Kimberlie Neal

404-781-6667

***@yahoo.com

-- Kingdom Awards presents the 2017 President's Lifetime Achievement Awards Ceremony on March 5 at 5:00 pm in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Metropolitan Church 999 Briarcliff Rd, NE, Atlanta, GA 30306 and Bishop Flynn Johnson will host the ceremony at 5:00 pm Eastern. Several individuals from all walks of life that will be honored during this year's ceremony. The awards will be presented by Ambassador Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Service Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a citizen for their contribution to our nation.Now, more than ever, our country relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times, and Americans of all ages are responding to this call to service.The President's Volunteer Service Award recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. The Award enables community organizations–as Certifying and Leadership Organizations–to amplify their gratitude by joining with the President of the United States to thank their most dedicated volunteers.In 2003, the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation launched the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2003 to recognize the importance of volunteers to America's strength and national identity, and furthermore, to honor the deeply invested volunteers whose service is multiplied through the inspiration they give others.Today, the program continues as an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service, managed in partnership with Points of Light, an international nonprofit with the mission to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take action to change the world.Dr. Pauline Key, CEO of Kingdom Awards states "It is an honor to recognize these outstanding servants of humanity. They have dedicated their lives to help individuals and their communities succeed in some very challenging situations."The honorees are:1. Brooksie Harrington2. Bishop Flynn Johnson3. Bishop CL Carter Sr.4. Bishop William L. Sheals5. Pastor Reather Gail Campbell6. Pastor Jerome Caroline7. Dr. Marshall S McGill8. Pastor Theresa Y. McGill,9. Pastor Diedre Carter,10. Dr. Teresa Hairston,11. Raven Blair Glover12. Joseph Collins,13. Larry Graise,14. Minister Lonnie Vic Bolton,15. Stacy Simril Robinson,16. Dr. A.Louise Bonaparte ,17. Pastor Hart Ramsey,18. Cepeda Foster,19. Apostle Tammy Alexander,20. Dr. Rockel Etienne,21. Bishop Brian K Hodges,22. Bishop Kevin Adams,23. Bishop E Dewey Smith,24. Apostle Patricia Wiley,25. Dr. Nina D White,26. Pastor Joshua Israel27. Mary E Williams,28. Rev. Elijah L Hill,29. Dr. James A. West,30. DeEtta M. West,31. Pastor Anthony Bailey,32. Pastor Luther Barnes,33. Marilyn Elizabeth Porter,34. Prophetess Talein Harris,35. Yewande K. Austin,36. Chandon Carter,37. Dr. Tamica Smith Jones,38. Rev. Evelyn Kent Clark,39. Aftan Williams,40. David B Weeks,41. Dr. Carl Robinson,42. Bishop Dale C. Bronner,43. Dr. Apostle James Alford,44. Pastor Kezia Alford,45. Dr. Kerwin Lee,46. Dr. Marlon B. Jackson,47. Bishop Ralph Eugene Lewis, Sr.48. Dr. Craig L Oliver Sr.,49. Ismael Ramos,50. Mary Henderson,51. Rev. Joseph A. Darby,52. Maria Howell,53. Marjorie Rogers Slagle,54. Apostle Rebecca Watkins55. Holly Ciochetti,56. Michael Ciochetti57. Kimberly Lawson Roby,58. Pastor Ricky Dodge Ridge,59. Veronica Morgan60. Dr. Franco Taylor61. Apostle Patricia WileyFor more information, please call Dr. Pauline Key or Kimberlie Neal at 404.781.6667.