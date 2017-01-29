 
Adda Bank launches enhances its Banking offerings

Adda Bank launches enhances its Banking offerings into Loan, Money Transfer and Finance Segment. Launches a range of new enhanced products and services for Priority banking customers.
 
 
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Adda Bank Netherlands continues to serve its Priority Banking customers in the Netherlands exclusively by reaffirming its commitment to focus on high net worth customers. Designed specifically for those who appreciate only the finest things in life, Priority Banking offers the very highest levels of personalised banking.

Gordon Anderson, Regional Head of Consumer Banking, Adda Bank (Netherlands) said, "Our consumer bank business has delivered a steady early growth as it stepped up its transition from a product-led to a customer-focused organisation. We firmly believe that Amsterdam is one of the niche markets for Priority Banking. We have invested to strengthen our distribution network, expand our Relationship management team and improve our Customer service. The Netherlands's valued customers, vibrant economy and our trained banking professionals make the right combination to launch our new enhanced Priority Banking ."

"This also comes in line with the Bank's "Here for good" brand promise where we are here and committed to our customers by offering innovative services, and providing easy and convenient banking access for our customers. The branding at Amsterdam International Airport symbolizes and signifies the importance the Bank attaches to our new Priority Banking in the Netherlands."

Adda Priority Banking offers a thoughtful bouquet of exclusive services, benefits and solutions to the Bank's privileged customers and their family members. Priority Services ensure that each priority customer is offered top notch and exclusive banking services both locally and globally. There is a dedicated and inspired relationship team committed to deliver 'ask-once-and-it's-done' services through exclusive banking channels.

The Priority Services are delivered through multiple banking channels like Priority Banking Centres, Priority Banking Tellers, Priority Banking Hotlines, Internet and Mobile Banking and a Relationship Manager on Call 24 hrs.

The Bank ensures that Priority customers can avail a number of special benefits. The Priority Solutions are a class apart. The Priority customers can avail a wide range of banking solutions with full transactional capabilities and special pricing privileges with higher returns. The experienced relationship managers adopt a comprehensive portfolio approach with solutions customised to meet customers' individual financial goals, life stages and risk appetite. It involves a comprehensive wealth management solution including investment opportunities, insurance options, mortgage solutions amongst other convenience solutions like our world class Visa Infinite credit card.

With this Priority Banking Services other Services are launched:

1. Email Payment

2. Send Money to Anywhere in the World

3. Payment Gateway

4. Travel Card

5. Travel Insurance

6. Send and receive money to/from other financial institutions

7. Health Insurance

8. Project Financing

IMPORTANT ASPECT: EMAIL TO MONEY. NOW U CAN SEND MONEY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

We are looking for Franchise Operations for Money Transfer in various Countries. If anyone interest can mail or call us.

Gordan Anderson
Head Corporate Affairs Amsterdam, Adda Bank
Tel: +31858883001

Adda Bank:

The Bank still continues to function with the glorious tradition in public services Besides being the largest Urban Co-operative Bank in Finland and Netherlands, Adda Bank will now open 28 fully computerized branches till 30 Sept 2017, 3 Zonal Offices and departments located across countries like Netherlands and Finland.

Adda Bank attributes this success to its undying spirit to serve the common man and to the sharpening of its competitive edge by constantly upgrading technology to match international standards. The Bank is fully computerised and offers convenient working hours.

Adda Bank has introduced a wide range of credit schemes at attractive interest rates, which has become very popular, especially among the middle-class in view of the easy repayment plans. Bank offers attractive interest rates on deposits and also various add on features at very market competitive rates

Contact
Adda Bank
Gordan Anderson
***@addabank.com
Source:ADDA BANK
Email:***@addabank.com Email Verified
