Coaching, Mentoring and Training Women How to Play to Win
Barbara M. Littles, Esq. Empowering Women to Move Up in their Career, Business, Ministry and Life with New PowerMoves 100 Program
Barbara M. Littles, CEO of Purpose By Design, knew a long time ago that her mission and calling in life was to empower women at every stage of their lives through a coaching, training and mentoring journey.
"To move up, you need to make a power move," said Littles, who speaks all over the country to churches, nonprofit organizations, women's organizations and corporations. Though she once actively practiced law for many years receiving her degree from The Ohio State University College of Law and authored the eBook, "7 Legal Mistakes to Avoid in Your Business," Littles is gifted and passionate about helping women find their voice.
"You have a message, you have a melody, and you have a song. Find your voice and sing baby, sing!" ~ Barbara M. Littles
Her leadership skills have led her to be one of the founding members with the John Maxwell Team, which Inc. Magazine voted John Maxwell as the #1 leadership and management expert in the world. Not only is she a founding member of the John Maxwell Team, but she is also part of his Presidential Advisory Council Executive Board and a Peer Teacher that trains other John Maxwell Team members. Globally, there are more than 12,000 Team Members from every age group, every stage of life and from every industry. Littles leads the pack in Michigan.
As a licensed evangelist and business attorney, she serves as the Chairperson of Board the Trustees and Coordinator of Leadership Institute in her local COGIC church and serves on the Jurisdictional Growth Team and as Director of Leadership development for the Jurisdiction.
Barbara has reached the hearts of people across the globe, empowering them to be the change they want to see. She has ministered in Ghana and Guatemala on transformational leadership in various "spheres of influence" including government (military), family, media, entertainment, business, education and healthcare. Barbara has structured, aligned and educated board of directors of churches and corporations.
"My emphasis in marketplace ministry has been in leadership and governance, and empowering the body of Christ, particularly women, to be all that God has called them to be," said Littles. https://www.youtube.com/
The new mentoring and coaching program PowerMoves 100, is for professionals and entrepreneurs interested in being top of the mind in their market. "It is for those who are serious and committed who want to align their purpose and power living the life designed by God," said Littles.
Littles has penned columns on legal and leadership issues for The Michigan Banner newspaper, has also been featured as a leadership expert on the Art Lewis Show on WSGW New Talk 790AM. Her tips on leadership can be heard monthly on WTLZ "Kiss 107.1 Radio.
In addition, she regularly speaks at the influential Women In Leadership organization in the Tri-City Area and heads up their mentoring group which covers Midland, Saginaw and Bay City, Michigan.
For more information on Barbara Littles, her books, the new PowerMoves 100 program or to book her to speak, go to http://www.BarbaraMLittles.com or call (248) 690-6810.
Pam Perry
248-690-6810
***@pamperrypr.com
