News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Awsm Blossom offers red rose flower delivery online at Valentine time this
Awsm Blossom offers Fresh Flower Delivery Online in Noida at Valentine time this coming Feb Awsm Blossom is among the leading online florists' of India with operations spread in different cities and metros.
Awsm Blossom has secured fineresonance with the requirements and fancies of the customers and offers to them the best of choices that are drawn from all over the world. We scouts for the best flowers in the global floriculture markets and imports the finest quality through air logistics.
An official spokesman of Awsm Blossom replied to the presspersons along the sidelines of New Year Bash Party 2017 that was organized in Ghaziabad by a regional Youth Club on January 1st. We was one of the sponsors of the event that saw a huge congregation of youth, leading food chain counters and other brands of global value. The spokesman stated, "Awsm Blossom has been serving the enthusiastic youth who love to greet their beloved at special occasions like New Year through fresh flowers! We have developed dedicated infrastructure to serve effectively towards their requirements. We are busy serving the orders for Flower Delivery in Ghaziabad City and NCR at New Year 2017 for more click here: http://www.awsmblossom.com/
Contact
Awsm Blossom - Online Florist
Ram
order@awsmblossom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse