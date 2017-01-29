News By Tag
Secret Revelled - What Make Every Shopping Festival in Dubai Successful
The Shopping Festival in Dubai, better known as DSF, recently ended on the late January amid much fanfare. This year's DSF did even better than the last year with merchandise worth billions of dollars sold in the month long festival.
This is the main reason for the success of DSF. Dubai is a tax free city. Therefore, products are already priced low, and during the shopping festival, further discounts ranging from 5% to 75% are given on the products. In fact, a special New Year's promotion was also running for 12 hours where shoppers could avail up to 90% discount on a wide range of products. Such massive discounts, promotions, and offers are the reason for DSF being such a huge success.
Raffle Draw
Easily one of the biggest attractions of the festival, this year's raffle draw was one of the reasons for DSF's success. The raffle draw is known as the Infiniti Mega Raffle. Many tourists who were here for DSF participated, and took home mega prizes like gold coins, gold biscuits, gold jewellery, Nissan cars, and AED 150,000 cash. There was a daily raffle draw that took place at 10:00 pm, and was broadcast live across all shopping venues. Many people participated, and won big in the Infiniti Raffle Draw.
Organised Tours
The shopping festival in Dubai is famous the world over. People start planning months in advance for the shopping extravaganza. This year too was no different. Tour operators around the world went into high gear, and organised tours especially for DSF 2017. From visas and air tickets to venue transfers, all aspects were pre-planned and well executed, which resulted in large number of shoppers from around the world enjoying shopping, instead of worrying about organising their tours. Therefore, travel companies have played an important role in this year's DSF being a success.
Entertainment
One of the main features of DSF is the entertainment. This year's opening ceremony set a world record, which was noted and confirmed by officials from the Guinness World Records as the world's largest screen project. Based on an ethereal and celestial theme, the opening ceremony was named 'Imagine'. It was a story of ballerina interacting with the cosmos. The multimedia story made use of 6 water screens, 20 flowering fountains, 8 static fountains, 2 parabolic fountains, 5 flame effect units, 1 fireball effect in centrepiece, four 20-watt and 35W RGB lasers and one 50W green laser.
All around the city, there were music shows, fashion shows, celebrity performances, and even street performers. The entertainment quotient of this year's DSF was extremely high, and contributed to its smashing success.
Food
The Dubai Shopping Festival is also a gastronomic paradise. There are food stalls all around the city that offer different cuisines from around the world. There are also food tastings, where shoppers can sample foods they may not have tried before. Malls are the best places to find unique cuisines, and offers. Many shoppers use the festival as a way to explore new foods.
The shopping festival in Dubai is considered to the best shopping festival in the world. This year's DSF was the 22nd edition, and was held from the 26th of December, 2016 to the 28th of January, 2017. Each year, the dates change but what remains is the participation of all the retail stores across Dubai. From high-end malls to small stores, shoppers were treated to unbelievable discounts. Each year DSF gets better, and it is expected to be even bigger the next year.
