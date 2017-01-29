Discount On Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market". This Report to obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations.

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)(By Devices Type: BGM - Monitors, Strips, Lancets and CGM - Monitors, Transmitters and Receivers, Sensors; By Region-North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Middle East; By Country- US, Canada, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, India, China, UK, Germany)Growth in the prevalence of diabetes among the population coupled with growing focus on technology has resulted in the rising of market for glucose monitoring devices globally.Global Glucose Monitoring Devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2016 – 2021F, driven by the increasing number of diabetic patients as a consequence of sedentary lifestyles. As per capita healthcare expenditure is rising along with the growth in the disposable income, it has resulted in increasing healthcare spending including expenditure on diabetes.While blood glucose monitors are holding major market globally due to its prominence and affordability among the emerging nations, technological advancements have led to the growth of Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices which is expected to grow faster in the future. Among the regions, North America holds the major market due to the higher disposable income as well as insurance coverage. However, among emerging markets, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the highest due to the growth in aging population as well as per capita expenditure.Research report, "Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021F)Global Glucose Monitoring Devices market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~6.52% during 2016 - 2021. In 2016, market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring is expected to grow at a faster pace due to the non-invasiveness as well as increasing adoptability mainly in developed regions.Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) - (By Devices Type: BGM - Monitors, Strips, Lancets and CGM - Monitors, Transmitters and Receivers, Sensors; By Region-North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Middle East; By Country- US, Canada, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, India, China, UK, Germany) analyses the following aspects of global Glucose Monitoring devices market:- Global Glucose Monitoring device market size, Share & Forecast- Device Types - Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices- Regional Analysis - North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Middle East- Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, India, China, United Kingdom, Germany- Policy & Regulatory Landscape- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities- Competitive Landscape & Strategic RecommendationsHistoric market trend has been figured out by various paid databases which was further triangulated with inputs and insights from industry experts, companies and stakeholders, through primary research. Back-of-the-Envelope calculation for the market estimation has been made through proper understanding of the market as well as future business strategies of the companies operating in the market.- To gain an in-depth understanding of global Glucose Monitoring device market- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years- To help industry consultants, Glucose Monitoring device manufacturers, suppliers and distributors align their market-centric strategies- To gain insights on the prevalent market entry strategies in Glucose Monitoring device market for domestic as well as foreign companies- To obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations- To avail limited customization in the report without any extra charges