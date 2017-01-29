News By Tag
Things we need to know about acne and it's treatment
The skin contains approximately fifteen sebaceous glands per square centimeter. To keep skin supple, they produce sebum (sebum). The sebaceous glands open into hair follicles. If the openings of the hair follicles become clogged, there arises acne.
Acne is a skin disorder of the sebaceous glands where virtually everyone gets affected by puberty. The medical term is acne vulgaris. Acne is also known as "pimples". While not entirely correct, because adults still can suffer from. Acne can manifest itself in different ways. When one remains in some inconspicuous spots, the other is an extended condition in the face (nose, forehead, cheeks). These papules and pustules may also occur elsewhere on the body (back, shoulders, neck or neck). There may also be in the skin and pustules infiltrates forms that can be quite painful and large.
Intake
Preceding the treatment is an extensive informal intake discussion with examination of your skin. After this skin therapeutic research a treatment plan is drawn up and a dermatologically advice is sought in some cases. The use of products which are designed to reduce acne and the home advice which may be necessary to support the treatment will be included in the treatment plan. Appropriate use of medications from the dermatologist can be a very good addition. In our clinic may close cooperation between these two disciplines for achieving a good result.
Deep Cleaning
The focus of an acne treatment by the dermatologist is the manual cleaning of the skin. Here are blackheads and whiteheads removed (blackheads)
Additional Treatment
Acne scars, large pores, pigmentation spots, oily skin and thickened epidermis can be further discussed with the fractional CO2 laser, glycolic exfoliation and / or microdermabrasion.
Glycolic Peeling:
The alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) thins the stratum corneum, which talgfollikels will clog more slowly and ignite. In addition, this peeling ensures that reduce acne scars.
Acne Therapy
Microdermabrasion:
As well as the peeling is the uppermost skin layer, consisting of dead and old skin cells, is removed by means of crystals. With this method, the skin as opposed to the peeling can be treated locally and intensively. The device is a closed system and which is sterile and may therefore be used to correct well active acne.
Fractional CO2 laser treatment:
If the acne scars can be treated with intensive laser quiet or corrected. In the fractional CO2 laser is replaced by a treatment piece (fraction) of the skin. In a few treatments will be renewed practically the entire skin. This has the result that the skin has a better structure, and tension. This treatment is ideal for treatment of acne scars, scars, large pores, fine wrinkles and pigmentation from sun-damaged skin.
Duration of treatment
The determination of the duration of the treatment depends on the progress of the healing process. In the beginning of the treatment, the treatment frequency will be high and, for example, there can be treated every 1 or 2 weeks. The treatment decreases as improving the condition of the skin.
Tips & advice:
• Use good personal hygiene.
• For example, Swap your regular pillowcase to a clean surface.
• Self scribbling and squeezing pimples can cause inflammation and scarring as a result, the scabs and blemishes often just stand out more than the acne itself.
• Solid cleaning the skin with hot water, soap and alcohol dries the skin causing the skin reaction is created just more sebum.
• Use acne products mineral-based which are suitable for your skin type and acne type.
• Skincare and makeup gives the least irritation when the products do not contain parabens and fragrance and mineral based.
• Food has no demonstrable effect on acne, stress and / or fatigue though.
Costs and fees
Fees for skin therapy treatments vary by insurer. When treating acne medically related you may be eligible for aid with a supplementary insurance. For more information, please refer to your health care provider.
