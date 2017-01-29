News By Tag
Simon Smith, Cyber Security Expert, warns of urgent phishing SCAM
Emails purporting to be sent from Netflix and MyGov have been sent to millions of people replicating the Netflix and MyGov sites requesting users to enter their login details. Simon Smith warns users to stay away from this identity theft SCAM.
DO NOT OPEN ANY EMAILS WITH SUBJECTS SIMILAR TO THE BELOW, AND CHECK THE RECIPIENT OF THE EMAIL. REGARDLESS, DO NOT GO TO ANY SITE REQUESTING YOU TO CHANGE YOUR PASSWORD
1. myGov: MyGov - Australian Government and myGov must verify your identity
The address that this almost duplicate version of the website actually goes to is cwa.cz. Firstly, never change a password based on an email invitation, but secondly, if you think you are dealing with a company - at a bare minimum ensure it is a secure site and it is the absolute exact website you normally log on to then close your browser and connect to it as you would.
2. Netflix Support - Problem with your membership
On the same day yet another exact duplicate website (the logo was further to the left). The website here is ncrweb.in. It doesn't seem like much effort has gone into the website naming conventions. Nevertheless share this because they only appeared (to my attention today) and people are bound to give their personal information away. The big lesson here is to never, under any circumstances follow any link in an email that is asking you to do anything in relation to visiting a website. Simply close your browser, login to the website you have always trusted and go and see if there is a message waiting there for you. If you did click the link, always check the browser bar for the URL. Always check the from email address, and the Reply To email address. Treat your personal information as if it is gold. One slip up here can give you potentially a decade of unforeseen 'bad luck'. I have customers who are living it.
If you need any advice, or experience identity theft or a form of cybercrime potentially as a result, don't hesitate in contacting me. The problem with these SCAMS are that the after effect occurs sometimes months, if not years later. If you feel your accounts are being hacked, or notice anything suspicious, contact me as I have caught hundreds of cyberstalkers, cyberscammers and cybercriminals for both everyday citizens, celebrities and people involved in complex legal battles (especially in Family Law).
Permission to reproduce in full with credit to the author. Simon Smith, eVestigator. http://www.cybersecurity.com.au
Media Contact
Simon Smith, Cyber Forensic Digital Expert
+61410643121
forensic@evestigator.com.au
