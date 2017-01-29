 
News By Tag
* Email
* Cybersecurity
* Phishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Melbourne
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029

Simon Smith, Cyber Security Expert, warns of urgent phishing SCAM

Emails purporting to be sent from Netflix and MyGov have been sent to millions of people replicating the Netflix and MyGov sites requesting users to enter their login details. Simon Smith warns users to stay away from this identity theft SCAM.
 
 
Simon Smith Cyber Security Expert finds two Phishing scams misleading the public
Simon Smith Cyber Security Expert finds two Phishing scams misleading the public
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Email
Cybersecurity
Phishing

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

Subject:
Reports

MELBOURNE, Australia - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- As I awoke today, having dealt with this topic for a television report during the week, I saw 2 emails that quite easily stood out. One was purportedly from myGov of whom I have no business with, and the other was from Netflix, of whom I also have no business with either. I hereby issue this warning:

DO NOT OPEN ANY EMAILS WITH SUBJECTS SIMILAR TO THE BELOW, AND CHECK THE RECIPIENT OF THE EMAIL. REGARDLESS, DO NOT GO TO ANY SITE REQUESTING YOU TO CHANGE YOUR PASSWORD

1. myGov: MyGov - Australian Government and myGov must verify your identity

The address that this almost duplicate version of the website actually goes to is cwa.cz. Firstly, never change a password based on an email invitation, but secondly, if you think you are dealing with a company - at a bare minimum ensure it is a secure site and it is the absolute exact website you normally log on to then close your browser and connect to it as you would.

2. Netflix Support - Problem with your membership

On the same day yet another exact duplicate website (the logo was further to the left). The website here is ncrweb.in. It doesn't seem like much effort has gone into the website naming conventions. Nevertheless share this because they only appeared (to my attention today) and people are bound to give their personal information away. The big lesson here is to never, under any circumstances follow any link in an email that is asking you to do anything in relation to visiting a website. Simply close your browser, login to the website you have always trusted and go and see if there is a message waiting there for you. If you did click the link, always check the browser bar for the URL. Always check the from email address, and the Reply To email address. Treat your personal information as if it is gold. One slip up here can give you potentially a decade of unforeseen 'bad luck'. I have customers who are living it.

If you need any advice, or experience identity theft or a form of cybercrime potentially as a result, don't hesitate in contacting me. The problem with these SCAMS are that the after effect occurs sometimes months, if not years later. If you feel your accounts are being hacked, or notice anything suspicious, contact me as I have caught hundreds of cyberstalkers, cyberscammers and cybercriminals for both everyday citizens, celebrities and people involved in complex legal battles (especially in Family Law).

Permission to reproduce in full with credit to the author. Simon Smith, eVestigator. http://www.cybersecurity.com.au

Media Contact
Simon Smith, Cyber Forensic Digital Expert
+61410643121
forensic@evestigator.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@evestigator.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Email, Cybersecurity, Phishing
Industry:Internet
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
eVestigator Cyber Forensic IT & Expert Witness Svc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share