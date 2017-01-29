 
Let's know how Hotmail tech support is beneficial for various technical issues?

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Hotmail is one of the best email service providers which is widely used by the billions of users around the world. Hotmail is well known for its amazing mailing features but sometimes many users face several technical issues while using the Hotmail. In this article you will be learn about various issues of Hotmail and their solutions.

How to create new email address in Hotmail?

It is very easy and simple to create a new email address in Hotmail. If you want to do that, then apply the following steps to create:

• First of all, open your web browser and then go to the www.hotmail.com
• Now tap on the Sign Up option.
• Now type your name into the given box and then choose your Username.
• After that, Create a password for your Hotmail email account.
• Now select your Country and then type ZIP code into the given box.
• Now enter your Birth date into the required field.
• After that, type your Phone number with your Country code.
• Now a verification code will be sent to your phone number for confirmation and then enter the received code into the given box.
• Now tap on the Create account icon to complete the process.

If you are not able to create new email address in Hotmail by the following steps, then dial Hotmail technical support phone number to get the valuable help from the certified technicians which is available at 24/7 hours.

Hotmail password recovery:

Are you forgotten your Hotmail password, then apply the following steps to recover:

• First of all, open your web browser and then go to the official sign page of Hotmail.
• Now tap on the Can't access your account icon and then tap on the I forgot my password option.
• Now click on the Next.
• After that, type your Hotmail ID into the given box and then tap on the Next.
• Now select a method of verification and tap on the Next.
• Now type a new password for your Hotmail account to complete the process.

How to check Hotmail behind proxy?

While you utilize a network access to the internet, then network provider can decide that what sites you can and can' access. When you use a proxy server, then you can hide your IP address. If you want to check Hotmail behind the proxy, then apply the following steps:

• First of all, open your browser and type Proxysite.org into the search bar.
• Now type Hotmail.com into the search bar of proxy site and then login to your Hotmail account.
• Now click on the Inbox to view any new messages if you receive.
• After that, click on the Sign Out to complete your work.

For any further information, you can contact with Hotmail technical support team to get the relevantsolutions from the well trained and certified technicians.

Read More: http://www.techhelpnumbers.com/hotmail-customer-service
