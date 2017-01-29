News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Romance Suspense Novel, The Almost Kiss, Now Available In Large Print Edition
The romance suspense novel, The Almost Kiss, written by Nigerian computer programmer turned writer, Nick Nwaogu, is now available in large print.
This edition, which is printed in 16 points, is to accommodate readers who have poor vision. The ebook edition of the novel is available for $0.99.
The Almost Kiss is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, NOOK, iBooks, Google Play, Google Books, Kobo, Scribd, Inktera, Bol, Blackwell, Bokus, 24Symbols, Mondadori, Indigo, Angus & Robertson, and Book Depository.
According to the author on his Facebook page, "My romance suspense novel, The Almost Kiss, is now available in large print. The large print edition, which is almost twice the volume of the trade paperback edition, is available for $10.99 on Amazon and everywhere else. This edition, which is printed in 16 points, is to accommodate readers who have poor vision."
The author, Nick Nwaogu, was the keynote speaker at the 2012 IT Leaders West Africa Summit, and has appeared on Vanguard, African Business Review, Yahoo! News, TechCrunch, and The Guardian.
Purchase the large print edition on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Nick Nwaogu
***@nwaogu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse