February 2017





Romance Suspense Novel, The Almost Kiss, Now Available In Large Print Edition

The romance suspense novel, The Almost Kiss, written by Nigerian computer programmer turned writer, Nick Nwaogu, is now available in large print.
 
 
The Almost Kiss
The Almost Kiss
AMUWO ODOFIN, Nigeria - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The first and second paperback editions of the romance suspense novel, The Almost Kiss, are available for $6.99, while the large print edition, which is almost twice the volume of the earlier editions, is available for $10.99.

This edition, which is printed in 16 points, is to accommodate readers who have poor vision. The ebook edition of the novel is available for $0.99.

The Almost Kiss is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, NOOK, iBooks, Google Play, Google Books, Kobo, Scribd, Inktera, Bol, Blackwell, Bokus, 24Symbols, Mondadori, Indigo, Angus & Robertson, and Book Depository.

According to the author on his Facebook page, "My romance suspense novel, The Almost Kiss, is now available in large print. The large print edition, which is almost twice the volume of the trade paperback edition, is available for $10.99 on Amazon and everywhere else. This edition, which is printed in 16 points, is to accommodate readers who have poor vision."

The author, Nick Nwaogu, was the keynote speaker at the 2012 IT Leaders West Africa Summit, and has appeared on Vanguard, African Business Review, Yahoo! News, TechCrunch, and The Guardian.

Purchase the large print edition on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1542913748/

