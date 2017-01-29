Nose Surgery in Delhi – Get Rid of Structural Problems

Rhinoplasty, also known as nose reshaping surgery or nose jobs, is one of the "most popular" among procedure performed. For men and women who are want to enhance nose shape. Rhinoplasty offers a safe, effective, and time-tested cosmetic solution.

nose- surgery- rhinoplasty- surgery

Contact

Mr Jatin

09289988888

medspaus123@ gmail.com Mr Jatin09289988888

End

-- Facial appearance is the first thing which catches the attention of others. How you feel is directly proportional to how you look. Nose is an important facial feature and determines your look. For those who have crooked nose or some kind of nasal problem can now choose to undergo nose surgery in Delhi.The main purpose of rhinoplasty surgery is to reshape the nose. It can alter the angle of nose in relation to upper lip, rectify bumps, make nose smaller or larger and correct indentations along with other defects. Those who have undergone this surgical procedure have regained new lease of life.While performing this surgery, an incision is made for accessing the cartilages and bones that provide support to the nose. Usually, when you choose best rhinoplasty surgeon in India, he makes incision inside the nose so that there are no visible scars after surgery. On the basis of patient's expectations, cartilages and some bones might be removed or some tissues might be added, either making use of synthetic filler or from another body part. After cosmetic surgeon has reshaped and rearranged cartilage and bone, the tissue as well as skin is draped again over the structure of nose. Surgeon places a splint outside the nose in order to support the new shape of the nose while it heals.Nose reshaping can be performed either using local or general anaesthesia. It is an outpatient procedure however in some cases; a patient is required to stay at hospital for a night. Make sure surgeon you are choosing is trained in cosmetic surgery procedures and has speciality in performing nose, throat and ear surgery.There are several reasons why this type of surgery is performed. Usually, reasons vary from person to person.Nose surgery, also known as rhinoplasty can alter the angle, shape and size of nose, and thus bringing into proportion with remaining facial features. It is also performed for correcting structural problems and nasal fractures. Structural problems cause breathing difficulties and congestion. Nose surgery can help you get rid of structural problems and also improve shape and size of nose.OUR BLOGGet moreGet more