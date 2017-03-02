{ASA TELEVISION STUDIOS ATLANTA}

Spread the Word

--Once a shabby garage startup in the worst city to own a business in America "Doraville Georgia" known for it's 700 eligible Caucasian American voters since the 1960's. Doraville's population is around 12,000 or so people and 50% Hispanic, 20% Caucasian, 12% Asian and 11% African AmericanThe city council consist of Caucasian women and one male all over age 55. whose position were passed down from a council member, selected by council or worst dated the past mayor.Amaris Sophe Adara at age 23 founded ASA Television Studios in 2014, after realizing she wanted to become a media empire. Why? The media industry is adventurous, a powerful tool, recession proof and has NO women chief executive officers running television networks. The media industry had very few women heading any major broadcast or media departments at the time.2014 Amaris Sophe Adara, invested her college fund and savings into a 1,500 sq ft. Used tire garage out back a gas station on the corner of Buford Hwy and Conley dr. Where she dug in to build her dream. Replacing the roof, installing ac/heat system a white infinity screen for digital ads work and a green screen for commercial video production.Doraville seemed to support the startup as the first television studio coming about in their city. Until, there was mention of third rail a Universal Studio brand coming to the old GM Factory location.This is where City of Doraville, welcome went ice cold with code inspectors showing up, police checking our building permits and on the day of our grand opening. A cease and desist all business operations court order.ASA was told they, were not permitted to film or broadcast, Due a CUP "Special Use Permit" is needed to film, record or broadcast anything in Doraville. Amaris Adara applied for the CUP and was viciously denied and insulted all in one. ASA quickly found out the city council was corrupt.You would think women would support the growth of women rising to succeed. Not hardly in this situation. Ms. Adara agreed not to film in the building and move forward with lucrative PR and digital photography. filming elsewhere. Just as business started to pick up. ASA got another cease and desist, this time. Claiming not enough parking spaces. Amaris, restriped and counted the spaces with 2 over the 44 spaces needed. The city council challenged the count and tied asa up in court for some time, restricting any business operations. This was a tactic to smother ASA out of business. By not allowing ASA to conduct any business or earn a sale to pay bills. Atlanta's media industry heard the unjust and contacted ASA to do a story and aired the story nationally. Racial Stockman covered and Jovita More reported the story and put the city of Doraville in the spot light. The history this city has gotten for corrupt and crooked dealings were revealed.But Why? All This over a Small Media Business. Amaris Adara later found her answer. City investment Development and New Business Relationship Branding.Third Rail Studios, A Universal Studios Brand, wanted the grand fathered in title of 1Television Production Studio in The City of Doraville. Also third rail was partnering with Doraville to force the property owner of our studio, out of business to widen the street, build a high rise & shops on the land.After ASA won the Judgement that resending ASA Studios business license had no grounds. ASA Decided to move on their own. Pushed to elevate a few years earlier, But definitely worth the move.Today, ASA Television Corporation, Inc, Resides in the most film friendly city Chamblee Georgia. The city of Chamblee, Welcomed ASA TV Studios with open arms and assisted in making sure the licensing was effortless.The most modern technology broadcast television studios in America is located in Chamblee Georgia "FULTON COUNTY ATLANTA"!ASA Television, Provides Broadcast Distribution globally and Professional LIVE Streaming Events Broadcast Services to major Entertainment, Sports and Speaking events public or pay-per-view.Licensed as one of Americas first fully operable IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Broadcast Network to be named a Television Network in America.Ms. Amaris Sophe Adara is titled the "Youngest Broadcast Television Network" CEO, Owner/ Operator and first female at age 26.An American startup company that has cross many boundaries to form as a U.S business and a woman whose achievement has set an iconic inspiration for young visionary's to follow.ASA Television Studios is an equal opportunity company and welcomes all professional film, indie production companies and their vision an opportunity to Project Partner.Http://Www.ASATelevisionStudios.TV