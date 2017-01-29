News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Goal" is February 2017 Selection for Meet Constance Business Book Club
Meet Constance Book Club announces its February selection '"The Goal" by Eliyah M. Goldratt & Jeff Cox
Written in a fast-paced thriller style, The Goal, a gripping novel, is transforming management thinking throughout the world. It is a book to recommend to your friends in industry - even to your bosses - but not to your competitors.
Alex Rogo is a harried plant manager working ever more desperately to try improve performance. His factory is rapidly heading for disaster. So is his marriage. He has ninety days to save his plant - or it will be closed by corporate HQ, with hundreds of job losses. It takes a chance meeting with a professor from student days - Jonah - to help him break out of conventional ways of thinking to see what needs to be done.
The story of Alex's fight to save his plant is more than compulsive reading. It contains a serious message for all managers in industry and explains the ideas, which underline the Theory of Constraints (TOC), developed by Eli Goldratt.
Through Meet Constance Book Club, you will learn how to apply the principles in this book in ways that will help you reach your next million whole: MIND, BODY, & SOUL"
Join the club! Start 2017 making your business the BEST it can be! Purchase your book here - https://www.meetconstance.com/
ABOUT MEET CONSTANCE
It is said that a PhD student will read 32 books in order to earn their PhD. In order to be successful in business, you have to master Your Why, Your Clients, Your Employees and Your Cash. Over the course of the next few months, we are going to start the process of earning PhDs in these four areas. We will do this by reading a book every two weeks. Sign up to the Book Club TODAY! Visit https://www.meetconstance.com/
About SPMG Media
As one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/
Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse