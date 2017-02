"The Goal" is February 2017 Selection for Meet Constance Business Book Club

Meet Constance Book Club announces its February selection '"The Goal" by Eliyah M. Goldratt & Jeff Cox

Meet Constance Book Club selection for February

Meet Constance Book Club has selected "The Goal" by Eliyah M. Goldratt & Jeff Cox, as its February book selection. Written in a fast-paced thriller style, The Goal, a gripping novel, is transforming management thinking throughout the world. It is a book to recommend to your friends in industry - even to your bosses - but not to your competitors. Alex Rogo is a harried plant manager working ever more desperately to try improve performance. His factory is rapidly heading for disaster. So is his marriage. He has ninety days to save his plant - or it will be closed by corporate HQ, with hundreds of job losses. It takes a chance meeting with a professor from student days - Jonah - to help him break out of conventional ways of thinking to see what needs to be done. The story of Alex's fight to save his plant is more than compulsive reading. It contains a serious message for all managers in industry and explains the ideas, which underline the Theory of Constraints (TOC), developed by Eli Goldratt. Through Meet Constance Book Club, you will learn how to apply the principles in this book in ways that will help you reach your next million whole: MIND, BODY, & SOUL