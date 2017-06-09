 
News By Tag
* Cosmic Symphony
* Michael Goldzweig
* Art Reception
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Springs
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029


"Cosmic Symphony" by Michael Goldzweig Artist's Reception - February 11, 2017 6-9pm

Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of "Cosmic Symphony" by Fusion Artist, Michael Goldzweig.
 
 
"Cosmic Symphony" by Michael Goldzweig Artist's Reception - Feb 11, 2017 6-9pm
"Cosmic Symphony" by Michael Goldzweig Artist's Reception - Feb 11, 2017 6-9pm
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cosmic Symphony
* Michael Goldzweig
* Art Reception

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Palm Springs - California - US

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of "Cosmic Symphony" by Fusion Artist, Michael Goldzweig. Michael's featured show runs from February 1st through February 28th with an artist's reception on February 11th from 6-9 p.m.

Michael is a Chicago based artist who has been creating and painting all his life. Inspired by such artists as Salvador Dali, LeRoy Neiman and Leonardo Nierman, Michael's paintings are a vibrant swirling symphony of colors that come alive amidst a vast dark cosmos. These brilliant wisps of color are as intense and dramatic as they are dazzling.

Located at 4116 E. Matthew Drive, in Palm Springs' historic Backstreet Art District, Fusion Art is one of an assortment of artist-owned galleries and working studios that feature diverse collections of original, contemporary art and photography by locally, nationally & internationally recognized artists. The Backstreet Art District is located just off Hwy 111 (behind the Mercedes Dealership and the Estate Sale).

Founded by Chris and Valerie Hoffman, the gallery was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. Fusion Art promotes and connects emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art experiences, art related education, engage in dialogue with artists, and purchase fine works of art.

Stephen Baumbach Photography, will also host a reception on the evening of February 11th between 6-9 p.m. Stephen recently joined us at Backstreet and his studio/gallery, directly across the hall from Fusion Art, is quickly becoming a hub for local Coachella Valley photographers to gather, network and exchange ideas.

Please join us for Michael's artist's reception. He will be in attendance to meet and discuss his art with all. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and by appointment. For additional information please contact Valerie Hoffman at 760-832-7031. (http://www.fusionartps.com)

Contact
Valerie Hoffman
760-832-7031
***@fusionartps.com
End
Source:Fusion Art
Email:***@fusionartps.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star One Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share