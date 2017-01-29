 
Beautiful lot for sale in gorgeous location in Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76016

 
 
9 Garden LaneDalworthington Gardens, TX
9 Garden LaneDalworthington Gardens, TX
ARLINGTON, Texas - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ADDRESS:

9 Garden Lane
Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76016

NEIGHBORHOOD:
Dalworthington Gardens
Lot: 9
Block: 1

COUNTY:
Tarrant

LISTING INFO:

• Price: $155,900
• Land Sq. Feet: 23,217
• Lot Size: 0.533 acres
• Lot description: Adjacent to Greenbelt, Cul De Sac, Interior Lot, Park View, Some Trees, Subdivision
• Proposed use: Residential
• Common features: Greenbelt, Park

SCHOOL INFO:

• District: Arlington ISD
• Elementary: Key
• Jr. / Mid: Gunn
• Sr. / High: Arlington

FEATURES:

The absolute perfect location to build your dream home! Large half-acre lot with creek view just beyond back lot line, and that backs directly to city-owned property and part of Veterans Park for a quiet, peaceful setting. Owner had 1st pick of lots when subdivision opened, so this was the #1 choice! Land is level, easily accommodating construction, with trees on the periphery. Minimum 3,500 square foot building. Quiet cul-de-sac, with no thru traffic. An incredible buy & great opportunity to live in this park-like setting!

Contact us today to see this beautiful lot!

Cell: 817.635.1141
Email: georgann@brandeekelley.com
Website: http://brandeekelley.com/
Facebook: Brandee Kelley Group – Keller Williams Realty
Instagram: brandeekelleygroup (https://www.instagram.com/brandeekelleygroup/)
Pinterest: Brandee Kelley Group (https://www.pinterest.com/brandeekelleygr/)
Twitter: brandeekelleykw
