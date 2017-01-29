News By Tag
Beautiful lot for sale in gorgeous location in Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76016
9 Garden Lane
Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76016
NEIGHBORHOOD:
Dalworthington Gardens
Lot: 9
Block: 1
COUNTY:
Tarrant
LISTING INFO:
• Price: $155,900
• Land Sq. Feet: 23,217
• Lot Size: 0.533 acres
• Lot description:
• Proposed use: Residential
• Common features: Greenbelt, Park
SCHOOL INFO:
• District: Arlington ISD
• Elementary: Key
• Jr. / Mid: Gunn
• Sr. / High: Arlington
FEATURES:
The absolute perfect location to build your dream home! Large half-acre lot with creek view just beyond back lot line, and that backs directly to city-owned property and part of Veterans Park for a quiet, peaceful setting. Owner had 1st pick of lots when subdivision opened, so this was the #1 choice! Land is level, easily accommodating construction, with trees on the periphery. Minimum 3,500 square foot building. Quiet cul-de-sac, with no thru traffic. An incredible buy & great opportunity to live in this park-like setting!
Contact us today to see this beautiful lot!
Cell: 817.635.1141
Email: georgann@brandeekelley.com
Website: http://brandeekelley.com/
Facebook: Brandee Kelley Group – Keller Williams Realty
Instagram: brandeekelleygroup (https://www.instagram.com/
Pinterest: Brandee Kelley Group (https://www.pinterest.com/
Twitter: brandeekelleykw
