Beautiful lot for sale in gorgeous location in Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76016

--9 Garden LaneDalworthington Gardens, TX 76016Dalworthington GardensLot: 9Block: 1Tarrant• Price: $155,900• Land Sq. Feet: 23,217• Lot Size: 0.533 acres• Lot description:Adjacent to Greenbelt, Cul De Sac, Interior Lot, Park View, Some Trees, Subdivision• Proposed use: Residential• Common features: Greenbelt, Park• District: Arlington ISD• Elementary: Key• Jr. / Mid: Gunn• Sr. / High: ArlingtonThe absolute perfect location to build your dream home! Large half-acre lot with creek view just beyond back lot line, and that backs directly to city-owned property and part of Veterans Park for a quiet, peaceful setting. Owner had 1st pick of lots when subdivision opened, so this was the #1 choice! Land is level, easily accommodating construction, with trees on the periphery. Minimum 3,500 square foot building. Quiet cul-de-sac, with no thru traffic. An incredible buy & great opportunity to live in this park-like setting!Contact us today to see this beautiful lot!