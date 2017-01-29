 
News By Tag
* Nonprofit, Clayton Jennings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
January 2017
313029


Nationally Known Evangelist Clayton Jennings Comes to Christian Family Church Tampa

Revival Coming to Tampa as Jennings Shares His Message with Millions on 2017 Tour
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationally known Evangelist,  Author and Poet, Clayton Jennings comes to Christian Family Church Tampa as part of his 2017 tour on February (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/february?source=feed_text&story_id=10154918113662432) 11 and 12.  Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/sunday?source=feed_text&story_id=10154918113662432) 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Clayton Jennings speaks to millions and tells the world about Jesus in a unique way through spoken word and multimedia reaching a generation with the timeless message of salvation.  Followed by hundreds of thousands on social media channels and an event following; he is influencing young adults through revivals and crusades around the world. He admits it's not his talent people come to hear, but because he preaches "the entire breath of the gospel.," "…It's true, real, authentic gospel." and that is what people are looking for. The event is free and no ticket is needed, but get there early as seats fill up fast.

About Christian Family Church Tampa- Led by Pastors Rob and Jennifer Mallan, Christian Family Church is a spirit filled, multi-cultural, unconventional, forward thinking, creative, action oriented, Bible believing church. Our mission is drawn from Jesus's teaching on the greatest commandment in Matthew 22:37-39: LOVE GOD, LOVE YOURSELF, LOVE PEOPLE. Our family motto as we live out our faith firmly planted in our community but setting our desire on a heavenly city is: WE LOVE OUR CITY. For more information, visit Cfctampa.org or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/cfctampa.

Contact
Tracy Cartagena
***@cfctampa.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cfctampa.org Email Verified
Tags:Nonprofit, Clayton Jennings
Industry:Event
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share