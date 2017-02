Nationally Known Evangelist Clayton Jennings Comes to Christian Family Church Tampa

Revival Coming to Tampa as Jennings Shares His Message with Millions on 2017 Tour

-- Nationally known Evangelist, Author and Poet, Clayton Jennings comes to Christian Family Church Tampa as part of his 2017 tour on February (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/february?source=feed_text&story_id=10154918113662432)11 and 12. Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/sunday?source=feed_text&story_id=10154918113662432)9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Clayton Jennings speaks to millions and tells the world about Jesus in a unique way through spoken word and multimedia reaching a generation with the timeless message of salvation. Followed by hundreds of thousands on social media channels and an event following; he is influencing young adults through revivals and crusades around the world. He admits it's not his talent people come to hear, but because he preaches "the entire breath of the gospel.," "…It's true, real, authentic gospel." and that is what people are looking for. The event is free and no ticket is needed, but get there early as seats fill up fast.- Led by Pastors Rob and Jennifer Mallan, Christian Family Church is a spirit filled, multi-cultural, unconventional, forward thinking, creative, action oriented, Bible believing church. Our mission is drawn from Jesus's teaching on the greatest commandment in Matthew 22:37-39: LOVE GOD, LOVE YOURSELF, LOVE PEOPLE. Our family motto as we live out our faith firmly planted in our community but setting our desire on a heavenly city is: WE LOVE OUR CITY. For more information, visit Cfctampa.org or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/cfctampa.